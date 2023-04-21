Drake Bell’s Wife Janet Files for Divorce Days After He ‘Went Missing’

Drake Bell‘s wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce one week after the actor was reported missing and endangered in Florida (he was later found safe).

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Von Schmeling filed to divorce the Drake & Josh star earlier this week, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The documents also reveal that the couple, who married in 2018 and share a two-year-old son, separated back in September and that Von Schmeling is seeking primary legal custody of the child. She is also requesting that Bell be granted visitation rights and is seeking spousal support.

Bell was reported missing in Daytona Beach, Florida, last week after an apparent falling out with Von Schmeling over child custody issues. According to a police report (cited by TMZ), the actor’s brother Robert called the Orlando Police Department to report Bell was claiming he did not want to be alive. The Nickelodeon star was later found safe on the afternoon of April 13.

In a now-deleted tweet, Bell downplayed the incident, writing, “You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this?” followed by the crying laughing face emoji.

Bell, who is best known for his starring role alongside Josh Peck on Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, has faced a number of legal issues in recent years. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges after he was accused of sexual contact and grooming an underage fan. He was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

Speaking on the charges in an Instagram video at the time, Bell said, “Most of the news you’ve heard recently is entirely false and wrong. I feel that you deserve, and I owe you, an explanation,” before noting his actions were “reckless and irresponsible” but he was “unaware” of the girl’s age and only ever interacted with her over text message.

He continued, “I know that this has moved very quickly for you, but for me, it’s been a three-year, thorough investigation into every false claim that has been made. And, it’s not me telling you that the claims are false, but the state of Ohio has proven the claims to be false. If these claims were remotely true, my situation would be very different. I would not be here at home with my wife and my son.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.