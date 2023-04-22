Be on the Front Line Subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

Buck (Oliver Stark) seems to be doing more than just saving lives in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the April 24 episode of 9-1-1.

In “Death and Taxes,” the firefighter is attracted to a death doula, Natalia (Annelise Cepero), who has minor injuries after the incident that brings the 118 to the scene of a “living funeral,” a car crash. “I specialize in scratches,” he tells her when she tries to brush it off.

After they sit down, he asks, “Aside from planning pre-death funerals, what exactly does an end of life doula do?” As she describes it, “If your job is to prevent death, my job is to help people accept it.” Watch the video above for more from their conversation about death, including what Buck shares with her to explain why he considers himself and death, at the very least, “old acquaintances.”

But will this attraction go anywhere? “I think the main thing for him is that anybody that he is to become romantically entwined with has to meet him where he is. He’s not going to sacrifice or compromise who he is,” Stark told TV Insider of Buck after he was struck by lightning earlier this season.

“He’s becoming very settled in himself, and if the person that he ends up partnering up with isn’t OK with that, then they’re just not the right person,” he continued. “He’s not going to try and fit anybody else’s box anymore. He’s going to be comfortable with who he is, and anybody that comes along has to be equally as comfortable with that.”

In addition to the emergency in the clip, the 118 will race to the rescue when a fire breaks out in an accountant’s office. Also in “Death and Taxes,” Athena (Angela Bassett) is shocked when a suspect dies in her custody minutes after she arrests him, and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) panic when they are audited by the IRS.

It’s that time of the year, and it looks like Buck might be in the best mood of everyone at the 118.

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox