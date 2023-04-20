Actor F. Murray Abraham is issuing an apology following a report claiming that he was dismissed from Apple TV+‘s series Mythic Quest after sexual misconduct allegations.

While fans of the series knew Abraham had left the show following its second season, the reason behind his departure wasn’t made public at the time. However, a recent report by Rolling Stone says that he was let go after two incidents of alleged sexual misconduct on set. At the time of the actor’s exit, Apple released the statement, “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest.”

Now the actor, who recently appeared in The White Lotus Season 2, has released the following statement:

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” Murray begins. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people. I have grown in my understanding from this experience, and I hope they will forgive me.”

While Apple wouldn’t elaborate on the details surrounding the actor’s removal from Mythic Quest, it has been reported that two separate events prompted the firing. After allegedly receiving a warning to stay away from one of the show’s actresses, a second incident was reportedly brought to series creator and star Rob McElhenney‘s attention which then led to Murray’s dismissal.

The Oscar-winning actor played C.W. Longbottom, a writer who crafted stories for the world-building game at the center of the workplace comedy also starring David Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Jessie Ennis, Imani Hakim, Ashly Burch, and Danny Pudi among others.

