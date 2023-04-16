‘American Idol’ Hopefuls Sing for America’s Vote Hawaiian Style (RECAP)

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

[Warning: The below contains spoilers for American Idol.]

American Idol hopefuls said aloha from Hawaii, as the show took them to the Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina. The first batch of the Top 26 took the stage hoping to win America’s vote and continue on in the competition. Sunday’s episode saw the group mentored by singer-songwriter and Grammy-nominated Allen Stone before taking the island stage. “Uncle Al” also treated the crowd to a cover of “Is This Love” by Bob Marley.

Amid relaxing on the beach with Mickey and Minnie, the contestants had to face judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Who did enough to earn your vote into the Top 20?

Elise Kristine

The 18-year-old chose to do “Holding Out for a Hero” by Bonnie Tyler. During rehearsal, Allen said her voice is awesome but feels like there should be more movement on stage. He wanted her to have fun with it. Lionel thought she killed it. Katy didn’t smell one ounce of fear. Luke thought she looked comfortable.

Oliver Steele

The 25-year-old cited Allen as one of his musical heroes. Oliver added to the island atmosphere on “Better Together” by Jack Johnson. Allen’s advice was to pull in the audience. Katy thought it was a cool song choice with Jack being Hawaiian. Luke said it felt like he was his own individual artist out there. Lionel thought he showed his vocal identity.

Matt Wilson

The 21-year-old teacher’s aide told Allen he wanted to take on “Speechless” from Dan and Shay because it reminded him of his wedding day. Wife Melisa, his inspiration, was brought in for the rehearsal and a nice serenade. Allen said he thought Matt would shine if he continues to focus on who he is singing it for. Luke felt he not only has the sound but the look. Lionel said his voice was silky and can hold the attention of the audience. Katy recognized his evolution and growth in confidence. A touched Melisa was brought on stage to express how proud she was of her husband.

Kaeyra

Kaeyra decided to put her spin on “Don’t Let Go (Love)” by En Vogue. Allen named it his favorite song choice out of all the contestants. His critique was to take a moment to step away from the mic stand. Lionel liked how the 21-year-old settled in and owned the song. Katy applauded the song choice and called her the total package. Luke agreed, believing America will get it right with her.

PJAE

PJAE spoke about being raised in the basement of a gospel church. So no surprise he went with “Golden” by Jill Scott. It got him thinking about his own journey in music and weight loss. Allen encouraged the 23-year-old to give America a big note at the start. Katy liked “P-Slay’s” song choice, but wanted a little bit more trademark runs. Luke thought it was a great performance. Lionel complimented his pro movement on stage.

Zachariah Smith

The burger flipper chose “Lucille” by Little Richard for his grandma. He wanted to pay back the love she gave him. They called her during rehearsal so the grandson could perform for her. The 19-year-old then brought the show and moves to the stage, which got the crowd and judges hyped. Luke and Lionel called him crazy in the best way. Katy took it a step further and called him crazy talented.

Mariah Faith

The 21-year-old hairstylist spoke about her love of Disney, so it was overwhelming to share the magic with her family. She decided upon “You Should Probably Leave” by Chris Stapleton. Allen’s advice was to sing it down a bit but called her an amazing spirit. Lionel said the rasp in the South Carolina girl’s voice is the signature of her success story. Katy said she has true grit but wanted more. Luke told her to make sure to show the world what her artistry of country music will be.

Emma Busse

Emma decided on Sam Smith’s “Lay Me Down,” which brought a smile to Allen. He explained for this song less is more. Emma chose it to show personal growth from the last time she sang it at age 16. Katy called the now 20-year-old a pro. Luke said she has the ability to have the song speak through her. Lionel called the performance magical.

Warren Peay

The 24-year-old appliance repair man presented a countrified version of “Set Fire to the Rain” by Adele. He hoped the performance showed a different side of him, unafraid to step into other genres. Before Allen suggested a hat throw in the middle of the song. Warren decided against the advice. Luke didn’t see the song choice coming but thought he did a great job. Lionel said his voice was strong. Katy liked seeing another angle from him. Warren revealed he didn’t throw the hat because it was his good luck charm. He had a picture of him and his girlfriend from the audition in the pocket. We’ll see next week if the hat was still effective.

Nailyah Serenity

She decided on “Lovin’ You” by Minnie Riperton to pay homage to the person who put whistle tones on the map. Allen was floored hearing how high Nailyah could take it. The 22-year-old knew the choice was a risk, especially hitting the high note. Allen’s advice was to get a run in ahead of the performance to get those nerves out. Lionel said he had the pleasure of knowing Minnie when the song came out, and the advisor-astrologer took it to the next level. Katy said she had an Olympic voice that comes off as effortless. Luke said she had stardust on her.

Haven Madison

The Tennessee teen was torn between “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo and “The Middle” by Zedd, Marren Morris, and Grey. Allen thought she should do the latter, but encouraged her not to rush through it. Katy said the 16-year-old had such incredible style and talent but called for more. Luke found she embodied youthfulness and wanted her to embrace that. Lionel encouraged her to interact with the audience and have fun with the stage space.

Lucy Love

The single mom from Arkansas went with Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It.” Allen related to Lucy as a fellow parent of young ones. Lucy mentioned there were more people in the audience than in her whole hometown. Luke said nobody wanted it more than her. Katy complimented her approach to each performance. Lionel encouraged her to continue enjoying the stage.

Iam Tongi

Closing out the episode was Hawaii’s hometown boy, a full circle moment. He chose “Don’t Let Go” by Spawnbreezie as it reminded him of family and childhood. The 18-year-old felt the pressure of representing before many familiar faces in the audience. Lionel called it a spiritual experience watching him and congratulated him on being the first from Hawaii to make it this far in the competition. Katy thought he was authentic through and through. Luke felt love and that his dreams can come true.

American Idol, Sundays, and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC