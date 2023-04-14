Lindsie Chrisley Explains Why She Hasn’t Visited Stepmom Julie in Prison

Reality star Lindsie Chrisley recently opened up about visiting her dad Todd Chrisley in prison, but some fans wondered why she has yet to visit her stepmom, Julie Chrisley. Well, now she has explained why.

On the latest episode of her podcast, The Southern Tea, Lindsie answered a question from a listener who asked why she’s discussed communicating with her father but not her stepmother, who is serving a seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

“I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through, and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad’s facility,” Lindsie said. “I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it’s been a little bit frustrating.”

She added that “the attempts to try and communicate have been a lot different than communication with my dad,” who is serving his 12-year sentence at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola.

“There’s no hiding aspect of anything. I don’t want anybody reading into something that is just simply not there,” Lindsie continued before adding, “as far as I know, [Julie’s] doing well.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on multiple accounts of bank fraud and tax evasion last June and were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison in November.

As for Lindsie, she is currently trying to focus on her romantic relationship, having finalized her divorce from Will Campbell after nine years of marriage in October 2021. On her podcast, she stated that in her next marriage, “divorce will not be an option.”

“I think that we have to dial it all the way back that if you’re putting yourself in a position to get married, then you should be putting yourself in a position to work through all of your problems, and divorce not be an option,” she shared.

She also touched on her father’s divorce from her mom, Teresa Terry, saying, “What I came from was two people who left a marriage, so I was like, ‘Well, you know, you just get divorced.’ Like, that was acceptable. And I think that once you allow it to be at an acceptable out, that to me is problematic.”

“I would not go into another marriage with the option of divorce. That might be an option for somebody else, but it will not be for me.”