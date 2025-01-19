‘Back in Action’ Stars Cameron Diaz & Jamie Foxx ‘Took Turns’ Supporting Each Other in Acting Returns

As the director of movies like Four Christmases, Horrible Bosses, and the Baywatch movie, filmmaker Seth Gordon has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood. But he was particularly impressed with Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx, the headliners of his new film, Back in Action.

Gordon told People in a recent interview that the costars “took turns in a really deep way supporting each other,” as Diaz returned to the screen after a decade-long break and Foxx recovered from a stroke during production.

“Anyone who was on set will tell you [Jamie] was the biggest cheerleader and hype man for [Diaz], and really for everybody involved, but especially for her,” Gordon said. “So she got to return the favor in that way spiritually.”

In the new Netflix movie, Diaz and Foxx play married ex-spies drawn back into the espionage life. And Gordon was wowed by the rapport between the actors, who previously costarred in the 1999 film Any Given Sunday and the 2014 Annie remake.

“[They were] totally finishing each other’s sentences … and seeing their chemistry and that energy together was really inspiring,” Gordon said of the “holy s***” moment when he met the duo.

In fact, Diaz and Foxx’s energy convinced Gordon to add more comedy to his Back in Action script. “When you see people just crushing it, it’s inspiring for everybody, right?” the director told the magazine. “So I tried to do that as much as possible, keeping in mind that the word ‘action’ is in the damn title, so we can’t remove too much stuff. But they’re amazing together.”

Foxx previously raved about Diaz in a 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Cameron is such an incredible force, and she has done so much in this business,” he said. “We miss special moments sometimes, in our business, and I think [Diaz’s acting comeback] is a special moment. So we’re so happy that it’s happening and looking forward to it.”

