Fans React to Cameron Diaz’s Acting Return in ‘Back in Action’: ‘Hasn’t Missed a Beat’

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are Back in Action, both making acting comebacks in the Netflix action flick, which started streaming on Friday, January 17. The release comes after Foxx’s much-publicized health scare, but it also ends Diaz’s self-imposed Hollywood exile of over a decade.

In the film, Foxx and Diaz play former CIA spies pulled back into the world of espionage after their secret identities are exposed. And while some X users aren’t loving the movie, everyone seems ready to welcome Diaz back to their screens.

“It’s been a decade, but Cameron Diaz hasn’t missed a beat,” posted user @Heyvennilavu. “Back in Action is going to be a treat.”

“#NowWatching Back In Action. I am watching this only because I missed seeing Cameron Diaz and also Jamie Foxx as well. Let’s go,” wrote another X user.

“Oh lord, I missed Cameron Diaz. #BackInAction,” said another reaction post. Meanwhile, one fan hailed “queen Cameron Diaz’s return to cinema.”

The reactions are largely the same on Bluesky. “While it’s not a great film, Back In Action has brought Cameron Diaz back to the screen, and for that, we should be thankful,” wrote‪ a fan on Bluesky.

“Back in Action is pretty good so far. Farfetched, but it’s working, lol. Kind of funny, too. Glad to see Cameron Diaz back on the screen,” said‬ Bluesky user.

And another posted, “Never have I seen a movie oscillate between being 1/10 and 10/10. Nice to see Cameron Diaz doing a movie, but, my gosh, the script and direction [are] equal part ridiculous as [they are] sane.”

Critics echo these sentiments, enjoying Diaz’s comeback more than the film itself. “While [Back in Action] might prove that Diaz still possesses that same particular magic, it also shows that she should be far more discerning with how she chooses to share it,” said The Guardian’s Benjamin Lee.

And the Associated Press’ Jocelyn Noveck wrote, “Back in movies after more than a decade, Diaz retains her easy charm and has chemistry with Foxx. But this doesn’t mean their lines are funny or logical. Often, they are neither.”

Diaz took a break from her acting career after 2014’s Annie to focus on her wellbeing, her wine company, and her family with now-husband Benji Madden.

“I didn’t think I was gonna make another movie,” she says in a Still Watching Netflix video. “I was perfectly happy just living my life, doing other things, like, day in and day out, not movies. And then I get a phone call from Jamie Foxx. And how do you say no to Jamie Foxx, when he says, ‘Hey, I’ve got this big action comedy that we can just have so much fun on.’ If there’s anyone I’m gonna go back and spend months on end, on set, having a ball, laughing with, it would be Jamie. And here we are, back in action.”

Diaz also celebrated her 10th anniversary with Madden on January 16, and he shared a rare photo of them together on Instagram to commemorate their anniversary and Diaz’s return to the screen. The couple shares who children, daughter Raddix and son Cardinal.

“This is my QUEEN. I celebrate this BAD ASS WOMAN. Wife, Mommy, friend, partner, Boss, and lover. We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling. It’s special. Never perfect- always real- always reliable. Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die….what a beautiful life- I am GRATEFUL!!! and ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!! We are SO happy to see you….BACK IN ACTION!!….Congrats baby!! @camerondiaz GO watch it on @netflix.”

