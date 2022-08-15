John Wick Prequel ‘The Continental’ Moving to Peacock

The John Wick prequel series originally set for Starz will have a new home when it premieres in 2023.

Peacock and Lionsgate have announced a multi-year deal for The Continental, the three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise, John Wick, starring Keanu Reeves. (John Wick: Chapter Four is scheduled for theatrical release worldwide in March 2023. ) The series will explore the origin story and inner workings of the exclusive Continental Hotel, a centerpiece of the John Wick Universe which serves as a refuge for assassins.

In The Continental, told from the perspective of the hotel manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based on Ian McShane’s character in the films, pictured above), is dragged through 1975 New York to face a past he thought he’d left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through the mysterious underworld of New York City.

Joining Woodell in the cast are Ayomide Adegun as a young Charon (based on Lance Reddick’s character), Peter Greene with the fedora of Uncle Charlie (based on the tight-lipped body disposal expert), Mel Gibson as Cormac, Ben Robson as Frankie, Hubert Point-Du Jour as Miles, Jessica Allain as Lou, Mishel Prada as KD, and Nhung Kate as Yen.

“The John Wick films have become a global phenomenon, are among the most watched titles on Peacock and we are thrilled and honored to partner with Lionsgate to extend this incredible franchise,” Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct-to-Consumer said in a statement. “We understand the value of a global franchise and Val Boreland and team knew that by bringing this special event series to Peacock and putting the full power of NBCUniversal behind it, the premiere of The Continental will be the streaming event of the year.”

See Also Keanu Reeves to Star in 'Devil in the White City' Series at Hulu Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio produce the series adaptation of Erik Larson's bestselling novel about Dr. H. H. Holmes, America's first modern serial killer.

Added Lionsgate Television Group Chair Kevin Beggs, “John Wick has become part of the cultural zeitgeist with a massive, passionately engaged fan base around the world. We’re delighted to partner with Peacock to continue expanding the John Wick Universe. This agreement reflects the collaboration of our Motion Picture Group, which has grown the franchise from the beginning and was excited by the opportunity to bring it to the next level, Jim Packer and his Worldwide Television Distribution team, which found the perfect home for The Continental, and the Lionsgate Television creative group, which created a brilliant and enduring property that is one of the most highly-anticipated streaming events of 2023.”

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers and showrunners and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese and Marshall Persinger. Hughes directs the first and third nights, and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second night.

The Continental, Premiere, 2023, Peacock