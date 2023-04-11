BravoCon 2023 Headed to Las Vegas: Full Details of Fan Convention

After drawing 30,000 fans to New York’s Javits Center last year, Bravo is upping the venue size and betting it all on moving to Las Vegas for BravoCon 2023.

Starting on November 3 and running thru November 5, Bravo fans can gather at the Caesars Forum, where folks can meet lots of network celebrities and other superfans. Special editions of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, complete with a Bravo Clubhouse, will also return for the weekend.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, EVP of consumer engagement and brand strategy at NBCUniversal, said. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

After its initial beginning in 2019, BravoCon had to be suspended due to the pandemic. However, the event came back in full force in 2022, driving up social engagement to 74 million cross-platform, according to Viarety’s exclusive stats.

BravoCon left a significant impression on social media, generating over 85,000 mentions and around 1.36 billion impressions during the convention, which featured numerous panels, meet-and-greets, installations, and a Bravoleb bazaar.

The fan event from last year was eventful, with noteworthy highlights such as the announcement of the new cast for Real Housewives of New York and a controversial panel for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that saw Lisa Rinna get booed loudly by the audience.

Ticket information isn’t available yet, but according to reports, BravoCon’s official hotel partners are Caesars Palace, Harrah’s, and The Linq.