Bravo Postpones Its Annual BravoCon Until Next Year Due to Health Concerns

Bravo fans are going to have to wait a little longer to get up close and personal with their favorite “Bravolebrities” at BravoCon as the annual event has been put off until next year due to the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” a statement from the network reads.

“We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

The shindig was scheduled to take place in New York City from October 15 through October 17 and was likely to feature stars from Bravo’s lineup of unscripted programming such as Below Deck and Shahs of Sunset to The Real Housewives franchise and its spinoff Vanderpump Rules.

Originally kicking off in 2019, the convention was set to return for the second time in 2021 after plans for one in 2020 were squashed by COVID-19. This year’s event was going to include interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content, marketplace shopping, and VIP access to Bravo’s stars such as Andy Cohen.

Stay tuned for updates on when BravoCon 2022 will take place now that this year’s festivities have been canceled.