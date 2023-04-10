Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

Stranger Things is getting the animation treatment at Netflix as the streamer announces a series order for a new untitled project set within the Duffer Brothers’-created universe with Flying Bark Productions executive producer Eric Robles attached.

Along with Robles, Duffer Brothers Matt and Ross, will executive produce on behalf of Upside Down Pictures with 21 Laps’ Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen. Together, they’ll bring forth a brand new chapter in the world fans have come to love over the years since Stranger Things‘ debut in 2016.

In a joint statement from the Duffer Brothers, they said, “We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

No story details about the show have been given at this time, nor information about characters set to be featured, but considering the vast world that the original Stranger Things has introduced, it should be interesting to see what direction the new project will take fans. As previously reported, the Duffers will be busy at work on the original show’s fifth and final season which will see the conclusion of a story featuring Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the ragtag family she’s become a part of since first escaping Hawkins Lab in Season 1.

Stay tuned for additional details on this forthcoming show as the untitled Stranger Things animated series takes shape at Netflix and relive every epic moment from the original show anytime by streaming Seasons 1 through 4 on the platform.

Untitled Stranger Things Animated Series, Premiere, TBA, Netflix