We might have more information about the upcoming season of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story than we usually do at this point pre-premiere.

Reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian has joined the cast of Season 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Emma Roberts, who previously starred in five seasons (Freak Show, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984) will be back. While character details have yet to be released, according to the report, Kardashian’s was “specifically written with her in mind.”

Kardashian shared a video — one similar to previous AHS casting announcements — on Instagram teasing the news just before the news broke confirming her appearance. This comes after it was previously said that Matt Czuchry, whose Fox drama The Resident was canceled earlier this month, will be part of the new season. Again, no character information is out just yet.

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family,” Murphy told THR in a statement. “Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.” Feiffer will be the sole writer and showrunner for Season 12.

While, as per usual, we don’t have any character details just yet, we know more than just the title — Delicate — because of where it comes from. It’s somewhat based on the book Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine (which will be available in August). According to the synopsis, indie actress Anna Alcott suspects someone’s trying to make sure she can’t balance her public life with a grueling IVF journey: “Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her.”

“Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage — except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim,” continues the description. “She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.”

Filming is set to start in late April in New York City, and it’s possible it could premiere in the summer — which means potentially before the book’s release.

Joining Feiffer as executive producers are Murphy, co-creator Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Scott Robertson.

