Longtime soap opera star Elizabeth Hubbard has died at the age of 89. She was best known for her eight-time Emmy-nominated portrayal of Lucinda Walsh on CBS‘s As the World Turns.

Hubbard’s son, Jeremy Bennett, announced the sad news on Facebook Monday, April 10, saying she passed away over Easter weekend. A cause of death has not been shared.

“I’m sorry to say with a broken heart mi mum passed over the weekend,” he wrote. “Thank you for being an unmovable rock that guided me through life. I will try to honor your memory for as long as I live. Love & Prayers. Jeremy.”

Hubbard first appeared as Lucinda in 1984, and with the exception of a brief time in 1999, remained on the series through its series finale in 2010. Despite her eight Emmy nominations for her performance across the soap’s many seasons, Hubbard won two Daytime Emmy awards for her work on other titles before she began on As the World Turns.

Her first Emmy win was for her performance as Dr. Althea Davis on NBC’s The Doctors (above). The second came in 1976 when she won for the daytime TV movie First Ladies Diaries: Edith Wilson.

Hubbard was born in New York City on December 22, 1933. Her first acting credit came in 1956 on The Edge of Night, and then she appeared in two episodes of Guiding Light in 1962 as Anne Fletcher. She joined The Doctors in 1964 for five years, returned from 1970 to 1977, and then came back again for a final short stint from 1981 to 1982. The series came to a close on December 31, 1982. She appeared on ABC‘s One Life to Live in 1983 before landing at As the World Turns for her longest soap stint.

Hubbard’s final role was as Eva Montgomery in nine episodes Anacostia from 2015 to 2018. She earned another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2016 for this role.

Other TV and film credits include Hope & Faith, Law & Order, Center Stage, The Bell Jar, Ordinary People, I Never Sang for My Father, and more.

She was married to David Bennett, father of son Jeremy, from 1970 to 1972.