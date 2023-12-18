James McCaffrey, ‘Rescue Me’ and ‘Max Payne’ Actor Dies at 65

James McCaffrey, the actor renowned for lending his voice to Max Payne in the acclaimed video game franchise and, more recently, Alex Casey in Alan Wake 2, passed away on December 17 following a cancer battle, as confirmed by Variety through his manager.

McCaffrey, aged 65, faced a diagnosis of multiple myeloma, as reported by TMZ.

Before delving into video game voice acting, McCaffrey enjoyed a prolific career spanning over three decades as a film and TV actor. His early roles included Captain Arthur O’Byrne in Season 3 of Fox’s New York Undercover and the NBC action series Viper.

A standout moment in his career occurred with the role of firefighter James Xavier “Jimmy” Keefe on FX’s Rescue Me in 2004, where he portrayed a character who died on September 11.

McCaffrey’s influence extended across various TV shows such as Sex and the City and As the World Turns and films like The Orphan Killer and Camp Hell.

McCaffrey also appeared on shows such as Jessica Jones, Beautiful People, and She’s Gotta Have It.

Most notably, his distinctive voice became synonymous with Max Payne, the gritty antihero in the popular video game series, spanning from the original 2001 title to the final installment, Max Payne 3 in 2012, where he also contributed to motion capture.

Rest in Peace James McCaffrey, the inimitable and commanding presence who brought Max Payne to life.

In addition to his iconic Max Payne portrayal, McCaffrey voiced FBI agent Alex Casey in the original Alan Wake game in 2010 and reprised the role in the recently acclaimed Alan Wake II, which garnered recognition at this year’s Game Awards for best narrative, art direction, and game direction this month. His impact also extended to roles in games like Control (2019) and Alone in the Dark (2008).