‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Season 2 Is ‘Not an Active Development’ at Disney+

The Force is not with Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy revealed that a second season of the Star Wars series won’t happen anytime soon, if it happens at all.

“That is not an active development,” Kennedy told Variety when asked about a possible second season for the Ewan McGregor-led show. “But I never say never, because there’s always the possibility. That show was so well-received and [director] Deborah Chow did such a spectacular job.”

Kennedy said that McGregor — who starred as the eponymous Jedi master, reprising his role from the Star Wars prequel trilogy — “really wants to do” another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi. But for now, everybody at Lucasfilm is “all hands on deck” with the company’s current Star Wars projects, Kennedy explained. “We’ll turn our attention to that again maybe down the road,” she added.

Obi-Wan Kenobi picked up 10 years after the events of the big-screen film Revenge of the Sith, with Obi-Wan on another collision course with his former apprentice, Darth Vader née Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). The Disney+ series’ cast also included Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, and O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Chow previously told Entertainment Weekly that the show would be a limited series. “It is one big story with a beginning, middle, and end,” the director reasoned. “So that’s the way we’ve always approached it. The approach has always been that it is one full story.”

But Chow later admitted to RadioTimes.com that “there are of course more stories that you could tell,” and Christensen told the site he’d be interested in a second season. “I would love to continue with this character,” the Darth Vader actor said. “You know, I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”