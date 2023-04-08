Saluting The Beach Boys, High Drama on ‘Succession,’ Notre Dame and Outer Space on ’60 Minutes,’ A Magical ‘Portable Door’
Marking the band’s 60th anniversary, The Beach Boys receive an all-star Grammy-sponsored tribute. A family wedding provides the backdrop for a pivotal episode of Succession. Enduring CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes checks in on the restoration of the Notre Dame cathedral and studies images from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. Christoph Waltz and Sam Neill are the villains in a whimsical film from the Jim Henson Co. about a magical portal.
A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys
SUNDAY: Good vibrations echo throughout L.A.’s Dolby Theater in a two-hour tribute concert presented by the Recording Academy as part of a yearlong celebration of The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston sit back and enjoy while an all-star roster relive the fun fun fun of those “Surfin’ USA” times. Among the musical highlights: Brandi Carlile and John Legend’s collaboration on “God Only Knows,” Charlie Puth’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Little Big Town’s “Help Me Rhonda,” My Morning Jacket’s “I Get Around,” Beck on “Sloop John B” and many more, with other participants including Andy Grammer, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Michael McDonald & Take 6, Mumford & Sons, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer and LeAnn Rimes.
Succession
SUNDAY: The third and most pivotal episode yet in the Emmy-winning drama’s final season is titled “Connor’s Wedding,” but hold off on the rice for the eldest yet most marginal offspring of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) fret about whether the estranged patriarch will even show at a ceremony described by sibling Roman (Kieran Culkin) as a “sham marriage and the death of romance.” Whether they’re family or mere employees of the media conglomerate, everyone’s future is uncertain as Logan sets his sights on Stockholm and an impending deal with fellow mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård).
60 Minutes
SUNDAY: There’s a reason that after 55 years, this venerable newsmagazine still tops the ratings many weeks. Consider the range of this single installment, with Bill Whitaker heading to Paris for an update on the renovation of the Cathedral of Notre Dame after the devastating fire four years ago, and Scott Pelley enlisting astrophysicists and astronomers to analyze the images being sent back by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. In a third segment, Jon Wertheim travels to Saudi Arabia to investigate charges of “sportswashing,” which translates to investing in sports franchises as a distraction from the nation’s record on human rights.
The Portable Door
SATURDAY: From the Jim Henson Company and exec producer Lisa Henson comes a whimsical adaptation of Tom Holt’s fantasy series, starring Christoph Waltz (The Consultant) as yet another malevolent boss, the wizardly CEO Humphrey Wells of the mysterious J.W. Wells & Co., with Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill as his goblin sidekick. When they hire interns Paul (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie (Sophie Wilde) to locate a magical Portable Door, the newbies realize the portal could be used for nefarious purposes by their bosses.
Yellowjackets
SUNDAY: To paraphrase the old Alka-Seltzer ad: They can’t believe they ate the whole thing. “I guess no one wants breakfast,” quips one of the stranded teens the morning after they succumbed to their most primal cannibalistic urges. While we pause to consider the consequences, present-day Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) shows husband Jeff (Warren Kole) her true colors during a spontaneous outing that goes sideways. Back in flashback mode, a very pregnant teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) endures a bizarre baby shower capped by a soliloquy from drama queen Misty (Sammi Hanratti) that has to be seen to be believed.
INSIDE WEEKEND TV:
- Pride: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (Saturday, 8/7c, Lifetime): The latest in the Sins movie series stars Stephanie Mills (from the original Broadway The Wiz) as a reality-TV star forced to confront the prideful actions that have estranged her from her family.
- The Professional Bridesmaid (Saturday, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel): Hunter King is a bridesmaid-for-hire trying to keep her identity a secret from a nosy reporter (Chandler Massey) who’s snooping around her latest gig, the nuptials of mayor’s daughter Alexis (Francesca Bianchi). For Easter, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries presents The Blessing Bracelet (Sunday, 7/6c), starring Amanda Schull as a stressed single mom whose faith is restored by a new friend (Carlo Marks) and an inspirational bracelet she made years ago.
- Totally Weird and Funny (Saturday, 9/8c and 9:30/8:30c, The CW): Play along with a studio audience as hosts Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper and Noah Matthews screen outrageous videos to decide which are real or fake.
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Saturday, 9/8c, Nat Geo WILD): Veterinarians Terrence Ferguson and Vernard Hodges are back on the case in a new season of rural healing, in the opener dealing with a squirrel that has dental issues and a moray eel with a tumor.
- Saturday Night Live (Saturday, 11:30/10:30c, 8:30/PT, NBC): Molly Shannon returns to the stage where she performed in the ensemble from 1995 to 2001 for her second visit as guest host. Jonas Brothers are the third-time musical guest.
- Giving Hope: The Ni’Cola Mitchell Story (Sunday, 8/7c, Lifetime): Tatyana Ali stars in the true story of author/inspirational speaker Mitchell, who rose from a childhood marked by sexual violence to found the empowering Girls Who Brunch organization.
- Catching Lightning (Sunday, 8/7c, Showtime): A four-part docuseries details the involvement of mixed martial arts fighter “Lightning” Lee Murray’s involvement in the 2006 Securitas Depot robbery, which netted nearly £53 million in cash.
- Lucille Ball: We Love Lucy (Sunday, 9/8c, 6 pm/PT, Reelz): Carol Burnett, Lily Tomlin, Debra Messing and Suzanne Somers are among those sharing memories of the TV comedy legend in a biographical portrait.
- The Company You Keep (Sunday, 10/9c, ABC): Now that Emma (Catherine Haena Kim) knows his secret, Charlie (Milo Ventimiglia) becomes her new CIA asset. First assignment: spy on master criminal Daphne (Felisha Terrell).