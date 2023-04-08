Saluting The Beach Boys, High Drama on ‘Succession,’ Notre Dame and Outer Space on ’60 Minutes,’ A Magical ‘Portable Door’

CBS

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys

Special 8/7c

SUNDAY: Good vibrations echo throughout L.A.’s Dolby Theater in a two-hour tribute concert presented by the Recording Academy as part of a yearlong celebration of The Beach Boys’ 60th anniversary. Band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks and Bruce Johnston sit back and enjoy while an all-star roster relive the fun fun fun of those “Surfin’ USA” times. Among the musical highlights: Brandi Carlile and John Legend’s collaboration on “God Only Knows,” Charlie Puth’s “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” Little Big Town’s “Help Me Rhonda,” My Morning Jacket’s “I Get Around,” Beck on “Sloop John B” and many more, with other participants including Andy Grammer, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Michael McDonald & Take 6, Mumford & Sons, Pentatonix, St. Vincent, Weezer and LeAnn Rimes.

HBO

Succession

9/8c

SUNDAY: The third and most pivotal episode yet in the Emmy-winning drama’s final season is titled “Connor’s Wedding,” but hold off on the rice for the eldest yet most marginal offspring of Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) fret about whether the estranged patriarch will even show at a ceremony described by sibling Roman (Kieran Culkin) as a “sham marriage and the death of romance.” Whether they’re family or mere employees of the media conglomerate, everyone’s future is uncertain as Logan sets his sights on Stockholm and an impending deal with fellow mogul Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgård).

60 Minutes

7/6c

SUNDAY: There’s a reason that after 55 years, this venerable newsmagazine still tops the ratings many weeks. Consider the range of this single installment, with Bill Whitaker heading to Paris for an update on the renovation of the Cathedral of Notre Dame after the devastating fire four years ago, and Scott Pelley enlisting astrophysicists and astronomers to analyze the images being sent back by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. In a third segment, Jon Wertheim travels to Saudi Arabia to investigate charges of “sportswashing,” which translates to investing in sports franchises as a distraction from the nation’s record on human rights.

The Portable Door

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: From the Jim Henson Company and exec producer Lisa Henson comes a whimsical adaptation of Tom Holt’s fantasy series, starring Christoph Waltz (The Consultant) as yet another malevolent boss, the wizardly CEO Humphrey Wells of the mysterious J.W. Wells & Co., with Jurassic Park’s Sam Neill as his goblin sidekick. When they hire interns Paul (Patrick Gibson) and Sophie (Sophie Wilde) to locate a magical Portable Door, the newbies realize the portal could be used for nefarious purposes by their bosses.

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime

Yellowjackets

9/8c

SUNDAY: To paraphrase the old Alka-Seltzer ad: They can’t believe they ate the whole thing. “I guess no one wants breakfast,” quips one of the stranded teens the morning after they succumbed to their most primal cannibalistic urges. While we pause to consider the consequences, present-day Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) shows husband Jeff (Warren Kole) her true colors during a spontaneous outing that goes sideways. Back in flashback mode, a very pregnant teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) endures a bizarre baby shower capped by a soliloquy from drama queen Misty (Sammi Hanratti) that has to be seen to be believed.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: