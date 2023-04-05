CBS is hosting a very special musical event this spring as the Recording Academy puts on A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys set to air Sunday, April 9.

Along with being available on network TV, the special is also set to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ and we have your exclusive first look at the fun with a lively collaborative performance featuring Beck and Jim James. The duo takes on a Beach Boys classic with “Good Vibrations.”

Along with offering a peek at their performance, archival footage reveals the Beach Boys performing the song in a recording studio. While you’ll have to check out the clip above to get a taste of what you can expect from this special, the tribute will feature a number of familiar artists taking on songs from the Beach Boys’ library.

The event stems from the Beach Boys being the recipients of the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award and will also feature band members Brian Wilson, Mike Love, Al Jardine, David Marks, and Bruce Johnston.

Additionally, the special will include appearances by Drew Carey, Tom Hanks, Jimmy Jam, Elton John, Harvey Mason jr., Bruce Springsteen, and John Stamos. Along with Beck and Jim James, performers tapped to entertain include Andy Grammer, Brandi Carlile, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Fall Out Boy, Foster the People, Hanson, Norah Jones, Lady A, Little Big Town, Luke Spiller, Taylor Momsen, Michael McDonald, Take 6, Mumford & Sons, My Morning Jacket, Pentatonix, LeAnn Rimes, St. Vincent, and Weezer.

Check out the tease, above, and don’t miss the star-studded tribute when it airs .

A Grammy Salute to the Beach Boys, Sunday, April 9, 8/7c, CBS & Paramount+