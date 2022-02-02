‘Lucifer’s Tom Ellis Joins Hulu’s ‘Washington Black’

Tom Ellis is going from playing the devil to a steam-punk inventor.

The Lucifer star has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series, Washington Black, according to Variety. He’ll be playing Christopher “Titch” Wilde, described as “eccentric” and “passionate” and someone “whose youthful enthusiasm masks an inner vulnerability.”

Following a disturbing death at his family’s sugar plantation, he sets out on a journey across the sky with 11-year-old George Washington “Wash” Black and while he becomes a mentor and father figure to him, it’s a position Titch “is ill-prepared for” since he’s “chasing the shadow of his own father, an inevitable reckoning that threatens to doom him and Wash both.” The nine-episode series is based on Esi Edugyan’s novel. It follows Wash on his adventures from Barbados to the Arctic and those he meets along the way.

Ellis played Lucifer Morningstar for six seasons on Fox, then Netflix (after the streamer saved it). His TV credits also include Queen America, The Strain, Miranda, and Rush.

Washington Black also stars Sterling K. Brown as “the gregarious, larger-than-life Medwin Harris,” Ernest Kingsley Jr. as Washington Black, Eddie Karanja as Young Washington Black, Iola Evans as Tanna Goff, Edward Bluemel as William “Billy” McGee, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Miss Angie.

The Hulu limited series is being adapted by showrunner Selwyn Seyfu Hinds, who executive produces along with Brown (under his Indian Meadows Productions banner), series writer Jennifer Johnson, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Lindsay Williams, and DJ Goldberg, directors Wanuri Kahiu and Mo Marable, and Anthony Hemingway. Edugyan is a co-producer.