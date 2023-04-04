Disney+ is teasing the arrival of a new Muppets series with a trailer for The Muppets Mayhem which is set to premiere with all episodes on Wednesday, May 10.

The Disney+ original stars Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and The Electric Mayhem Band and is produced by ABC Signature and The Muppets Studio. The upcoming series follows The Electric Mayhem Band, which is made up of Dr. Teeth on vocals and keyboards, Animal on drums, Floyd Pepper on vocals and bass, Janice on vocals and lead guitar, Zoot on saxophone, and Lips on trumpet.

Together, they’re on an epic, music-filled journey to record their first-ever studio album. In an effort to reach their goal, the band will be assisted by young driven music executive Nora Singh (Singh). Along the way, the old-school Muppet band comes face-to-face with the current-day music scene as they try to finally record their first studio album.

Along with featuring Singh as Nora, The Muppets Mayhem will see Tahj Mowry as Moog, Saara Chaudry as Hannah, Bill Barretta voicing Dr. Teeth, Dave Goelz voicing Zoot, Eric Jacobson voicing Animal, Peter Linz voicing Lips, David Rudman voicing Janice, Matt Vogel voicing Floyd Pepper with Anders Holm guest starring as JJ.

Based on characters created by Jim Henson, the series is developed and written by executive producers Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and co-executive producer Jeff Yorkers. Also on board as executive producers are Michael Bostick, Kris Eber, and the Muppets Stuido’s David Lightbody and Leigh Slaughter. Original music for the new show hails from executive music producer Linda Perry.

Don’t miss the mayhem unfold, catch a sneak peek at the musical action, above, and catch The Muppets Mayhem when it premieres on Disney+ this spring.

The Muppets Mayhem, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 10, Disney+