2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Last of Us’ & More Lead Nominations

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'The Last of Us'
© Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection; Liane Hentscher/HBO

MTV Movie & TV Awards

 More

MTV will be honoring those in TV (scripted and unscripted) and movies on May 7, and the list of nominations across 26 gender-neutral categories has been unveiled.

Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Wednesday lead scripted nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules lead unscripted. There are two new categories: Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, live from Barker Hangar. Fan voting is now open at vote.mtv.com, through April 17. Checkout the complete list of 2023 nominees below.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Christina Ricci as Misty in Yellowjackets Season 2

Kimberley French/Showtime

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Joseph Quinn in Stranger Things 4

Netflix

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules

J.Lo Honored, Best Kiss Shocker & More MTV Movie & TV Awards Highlights
Related

J.Lo Honored, Best Kiss Shocker & More MTV Movie & TV Awards Highlights

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 7, 8/7c, MTV

MTV Movie & TV Awards

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kara Killmer and Jesse Spencer in 'Chicago Fire'
1
Does Brettsey Have a Future on ‘Chicago Fire’? Jesse Spencer Says..
Judy Farrell of 'MASH'
2
Judy Farrell, Nurse Able on ‘M*A*S*H,’ Dies at 84
John Boyd in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
3
John Boyd Talks the ‘Full-Tilt, Unhinged Scola’ in ‘FBI’ Crossover
Julian Works in '9-1-1: Lone Star'
4
Julian Works on Bringing Marvin Back Just for ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ to Close Chapter
5
‘Jeopardy’ Fans React Over Contestant’s Emotional Final Jeopardy Win