2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘The Last of Us’ & More Lead Nominations
MTV will be honoring those in TV (scripted and unscripted) and movies on May 7, and the list of nominations across 26 gender-neutral categories has been unveiled.
Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Wednesday lead scripted nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules lead unscripted. There are two new categories: Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.
Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, live from Barker Hangar. Fan voting is now open at vote.mtv.com, through April 17. Checkout the complete list of 2023 nominees below.
Best Movie
Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Show
Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets
Best Performance in a Movie
Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance in a Show
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building
Best Hero
Diego Luna —Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Villain
Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN – M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear
Best Kiss
Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedic Performance
Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer – Nope
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Breakthrough Performance
Bad Bunny – Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Best Fight
Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor
Most Frightened Performance
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear
Justin Long – Barbarian
Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon – Smile
Best Duo
Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick
Best Kick-Ass Cast
Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best Song
Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)
Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)
Best Docu-Reality Series
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors
Best Host
Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden – Ink Master
Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
Best Reality On-Screen Team
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Best Music Documentary
Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 7, 8/7c, MTV