MTV will be honoring those in TV (scripted and unscripted) and movies on May 7, and the list of nominations across 26 gender-neutral categories has been unveiled.

Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Wednesday lead scripted nominations for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Vanderpump Rules lead unscripted. There are two new categories: Best Reality On-Screen Team and Best Kick-Ass Cast.

Drew Barrymore will host the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, live from Barker Hangar. Fan voting is now open at vote.mtv.com, through April 17. Checkout the complete list of 2023 nominees below.

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Nope

Scream VI

Smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wednesday

Wolf Pack

Yellowstone

Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis

Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling

KeKe Palmer — Nope

Michael B. Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna —Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles – Don’t Worry Darling

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN – M3GAN

The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux – The Last Of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson – My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow – Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin – Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne – Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler – Murder Mystery 2

Dylan O’Brien – Not Okay

Jennifer Coolidge – Shotgun Wedding

KeKe Palmer – Nope

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny – Bullet Train

Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Emma D’Arcy – House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn – Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) – Bullet Train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface – Scream VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) – Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson – Cocaine Bear

Justin Long – Barbarian

Rachel Sennott – Bodies Bodies Bodies

Sosie Bacon – Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke – Do Revenge

Jenna Ortega + Thing – Wednesday

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò – The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Scream VI)

Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Taylor Swift – Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

The Kardashians

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

Big Brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden – Ink Master

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Sunday, May 7, 8/7c, MTV