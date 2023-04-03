Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 3-9.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong in a Netflix series together? Sign us up — so of course, Beef (April 6), following two strangers consumed by road rage, tops our list this week. Also hitting streaming this week is the second season of Schmigadoon! (April 5 on Apple TV+), taking on the songs of the ’60s and ’70s musicals.

Over on CBS, the FBI franchise teams up for a crossover that takes some agents to Rome, then returns to New York City for the rest of the action (April 4). And speaking of events, HBO’s Succession (was #2 last week) — following Logan (Brian Cox) talking to his children — and Showtime’s Yellowjackets (was #5) — after that memorable meal — remain just that Sunday Nights (April 9).

And over on Hulu is Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (April 3), the docuseries that takes a look at the actor, model, and icon as she transforms from a sexualized young girl to a woman discovering her power, with an extended interview with her.

Also returning to the list from last week is March Madness (was #1).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.