Slick your hair and wear your buckle shoes! Schmigadoon! Season 2 is taking on the songs of the ’60s and ’70s musicals. And in the newly released first-look images from the upcoming second season, Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key enter “Schmicago” with Tituss Burgess and Dove Cameron. Additionally, Apple TV+ has announced Schmigadoon! Season 2 will come out on April 7.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 of Schmigadoon! will find Josh (Key) and Melissa (Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. The second season of the acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul.

In addition to Strong, Key, and Cameron, returning stars include Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, with Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for the new episodes.

Based on the photos below, it looks like Season 2 will have a heavy dose of Chicago-esque numbers in its repertoire. We can already feel the Bob Fosse choreo coming.

Schmigadoon! Season 2 premieres Friday, April 7, with two episodes. The season will be six episodes total, with one episode coming out each Friday following the premiere. The finale drops on Friday, May 3. The updates were shared during Apple TV+’s 2023 Winter TCA press tour showcase.

The Emmy and AFI-winning series is co-created by Paul and Ken Daurio and produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group and Broadway Video. Paul serves as showrunner and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Lorne Michaels is the executive producer. Andrew Singer executive produces on behalf of Michaels’ Broadway Video, with Micah Frank as co-executive producer.

Check out the first photos from Schmigadoon! Season 2 below.

Schmigadoon!, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, April 7, Apple TV+