Steven Yeun and Ali Wong are letting anger get the best of them in a first look at Netflix‘s upcoming dark comedy BEEF.

Set to premiere Thursday, April 6, the show will launch with 10 half-hour episodes from creator Lee Sung Jin who executive produces the series alongside Yeun, Wong, and Jake Schreier with Matthew Medlin producing. BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers.

The strangers in question are Yeun’s Danny Cho, who is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, and Wong’s Amy Lau, who is described as an entrepreneur with a picture-perfect life. When the pair decide to go head-to-head on the matter, the stakes begin to increase as their feud picks up steam, threatening their lives and relationships in this show which is both darkly comedic and deeply moving.

Set to the tune of The Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today,” viewers get a glimpse into Danny and Amy’s separate lives, particularly with his struggles regarding money, it would appear. “I’ve been hustling my whole life and look where it’s gotten me,” he says exasperatedly in the trailer, above.

“Just make it stop, “Amy’s voice pleads in a voiceover. But things don’t ever stop, that much is evident when the pair have a less-than-pleasant encounter in a parking lot. What follows is a car pursuit and the liberal usage of the middle finger.

“I have a very full life I’d love to get back to, “Amy later says, hinting that she has bigger and better things to focus on than the incident. That is, until she adds, “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.”

But Danny’s not going to take such indifference sitting down, offering his own observation of Amy, saying, “you’re just a suburban housewife and now you’re stuck in a life you never wanted.” He goes on to say, “I’m a dangerous guy, so stop messing with me and leave me alone.”

Driving the point of their stubborn feud home, Yeun is seen being detained in handcuffs as Wong’s Amy says, “I’d love to let this go but actions have consequences.” How will it all pan out? Only time will tell. Along with Yeun and Wong, BEEF features Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee.

Don’t miss the series hailing from A24 Studios, catch BEEF when it arrives on Netflix, and in the meantime, check out the trailer, above.

BEEF, Series Premiere, Thursday, April 6, Netflix