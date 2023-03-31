‘The Bachelorette’ Alum Joshua Tylerbest Charged with Child Pornography in Miami

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Josh Tylerbest of 'The Bachelorette' Season 17
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Former Bachelorette Season 17 contestant Joshua Tylerbest was charged with 15 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Florida in February 2023.

Tylerbest, a 27-year-old IT consultant from Miami, appeared in Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 and made it four weeks on the show before being eliminated. Miami-Dade court documents show he was charged on February 23, 2023, after law enforcement carried out a search warrant that revealed he had 15 images on his iPhone that met Florida’s criteria for child pornography, per NBC News.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges of possession of materials showing sexual performance by a child and was released on a $5,000 bond. He’s expected back in court this June.

The charges came a year after police were first alerted of Tylerbest’s possible criminal actions. A police report states an investigation was opened on March 26, 2022, after 50 images/videos showing the sexual abuse of children were uploaded to a Google account registered to Tylerbest.

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charge, Rep Denies Wrongdoing
Related

'Lovecraft Country' Star Jonathan Majors Arrested on Assault Charge, Rep Denies Wrongdoing

Several electronic devices were seized when police searched Tylerbest’s residence, according to TMZ. Police discovered evidence of him interacting with the explicit images. Some of the children depicted in the pieces of digital media were reportedly younger than 10 years old.

Tylerbest was previously active on social media during his time on The Bachelorette, but his Instagram account now appears to be deactivated.

He was 25 years old when he appeared on Season 17 of the ABC reality dating show. His time on the show was relatively drama-free. He got along with Thurston, but she sent him home in week four, giving a rose to Blake Moynes instead, whom she ended up getting engaged to at the end of the season. Tylerbest did not appear on Bachelor In Paradise like some alums of the flagship franchise.

His LinkedIn profile states he is a Senior Associate at True Search in Miami and attended the University of Florida.

The Bachelorette - ABC

The Bachelorette where to stream

The Bachelorette

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hugh Dancy in 'Law & Order'
1
Hugh Dancy on Filming That ‘L&O’ Scene With ‘Half Dad, Half Boss’ Sam Waterston
'Love Is Blind' Season 4 couples
2
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Which Couples Are Still Together?
Regina Taylor and Paula Newsome in 'CSI: Vegas'
3
What Paula Newsome Requested for Max’s ‘CSI: Vegas’ Episode
Ashley D. Kelley and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 2
4
The Behind-the-Scenes Story of Bringing Alberta’s Descendant to ‘Ghosts’
Kate Walsh as Addison, Chandra Wilson as Bailey, and Harry Shum Jr. as Kwan in Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 12
5
Two Docs Down in This Week’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’