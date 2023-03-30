‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Slam ‘Low-Brow’ WWE-Themed Week

WWE will hold its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, this weekend, April 1 and 2, and, in anticipation, several wrestlers have joined Wheel of Fortune for a WWE-themed week of quizzing. But not everybody is having a good time.

The WWE Week, which kicked off on Monday (March 27), sees WWE superstars teaming up with regular contestants to spin and win, with the three winners with the highest totals coming back on Friday (March 31) to play in a championship game.

Drew McIntyre, Xavier Woods, and Carmella got things rolling on Monday, which featured a funny moment when a contestant gave an NSFW answer. Other competing wrestlers throughout the week included The Miz, Bayley, Kofi Kingston, Liv Morgan, Austin Theory, and more.

The reaction from viewers at home has been mixed, to say the least. “Anyone else skipping this week?” asked a user on the Wheel of Fortune Reddit forum, adding, “Yesterday’s show was the worst I’ve ever watched tbh.”

Liv Morgan on Wheel of Fortune vs. Liv Morgan in the ring @YaOnlyLivvOnce @WWE pic.twitter.com/ote6Fzp7A3 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) March 29, 2023

“I was going to post the same thing about 5 minutes into Monday’s show,” said another fan. “This is so cringe to watch. I don’t really expect WOF to be sophisticated entertainment, but this is beyond low-brow. It’s just a half-hour long commercial for wrestling.”

Another commenter wrote, “I get that being in your face and braggadocius is part of being a wrestler but holy s*** the dude yesterday was one of the most annoying people I’ve ever had on my TV. I’ll watch the rest of the week just because it’s incredibly obvious how much Pat hates this entire thing and I enjoy his snark.”

“Jeopardy would never have these clowns on,” added one fan, while one person said, “I think having these WWE people on the show is the worst thing Wheel of Fortune ever did. I’m a huge fan of Wheel and can’t watch.”

Yet, others seemed to be enjoying the light-hearted entertainment value. “Really? I’ve found these very fun. Plus, today’s episode has Big E and Bayley,” said one viewer.

“Nope, I’m not missing any of these episodes. The guests are fantastic,” wrote another, while one fan stated, “I’m not a WWE fan, but I think it’s totally fine. It’s only 5 days. Just deal with it.”

What do you think about Wheel‘s WWE Week? Let us know in the comments below.