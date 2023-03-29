The final spinoff from Kenya Barris‘ Black-ish series, Grown-ish, will end with Season 6 on Freeform, according to the show’s star Yara Shahidi.

The previously announced Season 6 will be split into two parts, according to the network, with its first half premiering this summer and the final half coming sometime in 2024. Shahidi shared the news in a video, which can be seen above.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series, and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” Barris said in a statement. “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire Grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”

The end of Grown-ish marks the final -ish series to leave television, which started with ABC‘s Black-ish. The Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross-led series got several Emmy nominations before concluding in 2022 with its eighth season.

Shahidi, who previously co-starred on Black-ish, spun off into Grown-ish, and aired on ABC before the young adult show was moved to Freeform to appeal to the younger audience. Shahidi continues to star in the show, which added fellow Black-ish star Marcus Scribner to the cast in Season 5 after the flagship series ended.

It was a creative decision to wrap that show due to its storytelling leaning toward a shorter shelf life. The series will also celebrate its 100th episode on Freeform, a feat show’s on the platform rarely accomplish. The Grown-ish franchise also included Mixed-ish, which was canceled after two seasons.

ABC was in talks to develop an Old-ish spinoff starring the original show’s Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis in 2020, with rumors it would find its home on Hulu, but THR reports the streamer currently has no plans to produce it.