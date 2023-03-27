Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of March 27-April 2.

We’re nearing the end of March Madness (was #5 last week, runs through April 3, on CBS, TBS, and TNT), putting the annual NCAA college basketball tournament at the top of our list this week.

Sunday nights (if we’re not watching on demand) continue to be packed, with HBO’s Succession (was #1 last week) and Showtime’s Yellowjackets (was #2) once again must-watches on April 2. The former has to address Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Tom’s (Matthew Macfadyen) breakup, while the latter seems to be heading towards more cannibalism after Teen Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) at the end of the premiere.

It’s time for Zach Shallcross to make a choice on The Bachelor (March 27 on ABC), but even then, will it last? Plus, CBS looks back at the epic romances, feuds, rivalries, and iconic weddings, and shares interviews with cast members for a popular soap’s milestone, The Young & the Restless 50th Anniversary Celebration (March 27).

Over on streaming, a small town is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone’s true potential in The Big Door Prize (March 28 on Apple TV+). And over on Netflix, father and son Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe’s comedy Unstable (March 30) sees the latter trying to save the former and his company from disaster.

Also returning to the list from last week are Ride (was #3), Rabbit Hole (was #4), and Party Down (was #10).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.