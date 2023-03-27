The Kardashians will return to give behind-the-scenes details of headlines about their lives when the third season of the revamped reality series debuts on Hulu. The streaming platform announced that the show will be back May 25, and also shared the first teaser trailer for the new episodes (check it out above).

“Listen, everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” Kim Kardashian says, opening up the teaser with Euphoria-esque music playing.

“I wish I could tell you this is going to be a mild, relaxing, serene season,” Khloé Kardashian bodes. “It’s not.”

Everyone makes a declarative statement in the short trailer, hinting at the family drama to come. As Kourtney Kardashian Barker says someone has “no sense of loyalty,” Kendall Jenner talks about protecting her “peace.” Scott Disick claims he’s “never seen this much drama” in his life, and Kylie Jenner wonders the family is doing with their influence.

“We have huge influence. What are we doing with our power?” she asks.

As the teaser closes out, Kim, who’s seen angrily saying “You think I need your permission?” earlier in the clips, returns to lay something out plain for the cameras.

“So, let’s talk about it,” she states with a knowing look on her face. What “it” is exactly is unknown. Could it be the controversy that followed after Kim damaged Marilyn Monroe’s dress when wearing it to the Met Gala? Season 2 showed her preparing to don the iconic piece down the Met Gala carpet. Perhaps she’ll be opening up about ex-husband Kanye West‘s recent public controversies, or maybe she’ll be addressing more questions about her relationship and breakup with Pete Davidson?

Questions will be answered when The Kardashians Season 3 premieres Thursday, May 25 on Hulu, with new episodes streaming weekly. The season’s first teaser will air during the March 27 finale of The Bachelor on ABC.

“The cameras return as Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie invite viewers back into their lives as they navigate motherhood, coparenting, and building their own empires,” Hulu teases. “Their bond will be tested and tensions arise, but as a family they will stand together through the storm.”

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston alongside Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones, with Danielle King serving as showrunner and executive producer.

The Kardashians, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, May 25, Hulu