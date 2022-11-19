Ahead of a big Thanksgiving dinner, we get to enjoy lots of new TV.

After a year of waiting, Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls returned with a bang. After Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) loses her scholarship, she tries to get creative with ways to pay for college. Meanwhile, the iconic group struggles to live a fun college life when they get banned from all parties on campus. We know we’ll definitely be binging this new season while in a food coma.

Also back for another season is Down to Earth With Zac Efron. The Netflix travel series is back for Season 2 as Zac Efron travels the world to raise awareness about the different types of sustainability from people from many various regions. The thought-provoking series is a must watch after some Thanksgiving football.

Plus, Abbott Elementary, Avenue 5, and Fox’s animated shows on Sundays continue to bring the laughs. Want to see what lines we loved this week? Keep reading to find out!