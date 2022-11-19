Best Lines of the Week (November 11-17): ‘They’re Sister Novelists Who Feuded Like Rappers’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Zach Woods in 'Avenue 5'
HBO

Ahead of a big Thanksgiving dinner, we get to enjoy lots of new TV.

After a year of waiting, Mindy Kaling’s The Sex Lives of College Girls returned with a bang. After Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) loses her scholarship, she tries to get creative with ways to pay for college. Meanwhile, the iconic group struggles to live a fun college life when they get banned from all parties on campus. We know we’ll definitely be binging this new season while in a food coma.

Also back for another season is Down to Earth With Zac Efron. The Netflix travel series is back for Season 2 as Zac Efron travels the world to raise awareness about the different types of sustainability from people from many various regions. The thought-provoking series is a must watch after some Thanksgiving football.

The 50 Best Holiday Specials and Movies of All Time
Related

The 50 Best Holiday Specials and Movies of All Time

Plus, Abbott Elementary, Avenue 5, and Fox’s animated shows on Sundays continue to bring the laughs. Want to see what lines we loved this week? Keep reading to find out!

Pauline Chalamet and Amrit Kaur on 'The Sex Lives of College Girls'
HBO Max

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

“Wait, I’ve got it. If you need extra money, you should sell feet pics on the dark web.”

— Bela (Amrit Kaur) offers Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) a fool-proof way to get money for college.

Janelle James as Ava Coleman on 'Abbott Elementary'
ABC

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

“Now, hurry up and talk about your individual goals or whatever. This is cutting into my pre-happy hour hour.”

— Ava (Janelle James) cuts the staff meeting short for “personal reasons.”

Kim Kardashian on 'The Kardashians'
Hulu

The Kardashians (Hulu)

“No food, no drinks. If you have to sneeze, go in the other room.”

Kim Kardashian issues a warning for everyone in the room to not touch iconic Marilyn Monroe artifacts.

Monique Grant and Michael James Shaw on 'The Walking Dead'
AMC

The Walking Dead (AMC)

“Michael Mercer, you’re under arrest for treason, by order of Governor Milton. Any resistance will be met with life in prison or death.”

— Colonel Vickers (Monique Grant) arrests Michael (Michael James Shaw) for trying to oust the governor.

Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly on 'Yellowstone'
Paramount Network

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

“You got me into this, sweetheart, you’re going to get me through it.”

— John (Kevin Costner) to Beth (Kelly Reilly) after making her his chief of staff

Zach Woods on 'Avenue 5'
HBO

Avenue 5 (HBO)

“They’re not sports stars. They’re sister novelists who feuded like rappers.”

— Matt (Zach Woods) fails to make popular references that include everyone.

Zac Efron in 'Down to Earth'
Netflix

Down to Earth With Zac Efron (Netflix)

Darin: “We just run over Mitch?”

Zac: “No, we’re not gonna run over Mitch.”

Zac Efron and his friend Darin Olien have fun with their electric car in Australia.

Seth MacFarlane on 'Family Guy'
Fox

Family Guy (Fox)

“Oh, I’m so beat. Me and Rupert played H&S — quicker way to say hide and seek — all night, until like 8:00 pm. I’m not even joking.”

— Stewie (Seth MacFarlane) is obsessed with his new favorite game, hide and seek.

Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy on 'The White Lotus'
HBO

The White Lotus (HBO)

“The last time I did edibles, I took way too many and I ended up on the floor in the fetal position.”

— Harper (Aubrey Plaza) tries to be careful while taking edibles in Italy with Daphne (Meghann Fahy).

Dan Castellaneta on 'The Simpsons'
Fox

The Simpsons (Fox)

“Duffman was there when I had my first beer at 13, and I want him to be there when I have my last beer at 54.”

— Homer (Dan Castellaneta) is outraged when Duffman loses the vote.

Abbott Elementary

Avenue 5

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

Family Guy

The Kardashians

The Sex Lives of College Girls

The Simpsons

The Walking Dead

The White Lotus

Yellowstone

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
The Walking Dead - Season 11 Episode 24 - Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier
1
The 8 Biggest Questions We Have for ‘The Walking Dead’ Series Finale
Amy Adams, Gabriella Baldacchino, and Patrick Dempsey in 'Disenchanted'
2
All the Disney Easter Eggs in ‘Disenchanted’
Natalie Morales for CBS
3
’48 Hours’: Natalie Morales Previews Her Gutting Debut Investigation
Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson on 'Doctor Who'
4
‘Doctor Who’ Adds Millie Gibson as Companion to Ncuti Gatwa’s Doctor
Melissa Neal and Eoin Macken in 'La Brea' Season 2
5
‘La Brea’ Boss Answers Lingering Midseason Finale Questions