‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ & ‘Accused’ Renewed at FOX

Seeking justice will continue on FOX with its two new midseason dramas.

The network has renewed the hits Accused and Alert: Missing Persons Unit for their second seasons, to air as part of the 2023-2024 season. Carla Kettner will serve as showrunner going forward on Alert: Missing Persons Unit

“Accused and Alert stand out as two of this season’s new broadcast and multi-platform success stories. Looking to 2023-24, we’ll continue to deliver on the powerful storytelling coming from both series, building on our incredible partnership with Sony and further solidifying FOX’s strong slate of dramas, giving our schedule tremendous season-to-season stability,” Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming, of FOX Entertainment said in a statement.

“With Accused, Howard Gordon has taken the crime anthology to new heights and acclaim, featuring an all-star roster of directors and talent headlining gripping episodes that entertain viewers with a provocative, fresh take on many of the most relevant, timely issues of our day,” he continued. “Scott, Dania, John and Jamie have done an incredible job launching Alert and bringing its story into heart-pounding focus, giving us an emotionally intense procedural drama that’s primed for even more success as Carla takes the day-to-day reins, continuing the great work we’ve seen this season.”

Added Katherine Pope, President, Sony Pictures Television, “we are excited to continue our long partnership with FOX to bring more Accused and Alert to audiences around the world. It’s wonderful to see these timely, poignant stories resonating with viewers, and we want to congratulate the writers, producers, cast and crew on their success. We are incredibly proud of their collective work and look forward to seeing where these series go next!”

Accused is this season’s #1 new series and #1 new drama. The series premiere, which aired on January 22, received a 2.5 Live + 35 Day rating and 14.6 multi-platform viewers, making it TV’s highest-rated drama debut in two years. Alert: Missing Persons Unit‘s premiere, on January 8, was watched by 8.5 million across multiple platforms.

The series is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. Each episode is told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, exploring a different crime, in a different city, with an entirely original cast.

Each episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit features a search for a missing person driven by police officers Jason Grant (Scott Caan) and Nikki Batista’s (Dania Ramirez), whose complicated personal lives are evolving after the loss of their son.

These renewals come after The Cleaning Lady was picked up for a third season. Among the other shows already returning for the 2023-2024 season are The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers, all three of which have been renewed through the 2024-2025 season.