Sean Lampkin, best recognized for playing bar owner Nipsey on the hit 1990s sitcom Martin, has died. He was 54.

The actor passed away on Wednesday, March 8, in his sleep. The cause of death is not currently known. Lampkin’s death was confirmed by his friend Marsel Watts, who shared the news on her Instagram earlier this month.

“RIP Elmore Sean Lampkin. My friend, my last roommate for 10 years, my brother, a father and family man, skate buddy, business partner, and trainer passed away this morning. RIP Sean Lampkin,” Watts wrote.

“BKA as Nipsey the bartender on Martin, The pest control man in Bad Boys, the cab driver in Big Mamas House and also the shooter in Life. He was Martin Lawrence’s right hand man. He was a black belt in karate too.”

Lampkin appeared in 28 episodes of Martin between 1994 and 1997 and went on to have small parts in the films Life, Big Momma’s House and its sequel, and Bad Boys II. He also served as Martin Lawrence‘s executive assistant on a number of projects, including most recently the 2020 sequel Bad Boys For Life.

Writer Memnar Grayton also shared a tribute to the late actor, writing, “Sean gave us every morning the shining sun to lead his loved ones and friends down paths that are bright and clear of any danger. He gave us streams of love every day when we’re not feeling good, or we don’t seem to not want to do anything.” (via Essence)

Fellow actor Guy Torry, who appeared in Martin, also paid his respects, “Rest in POWER brother! My man #SeanLampkin has been called home. #MartinShow #Nipseys What a underrated funny and GOOD dude.”

Being Mary Jane actor Chris Spencer added, “Damn. He was an incredible person. Every time we saw each other it was love. He will truly be missed.”