Marjan’s (Natacha Karam) on her way back to where she belongs in the March 21 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star… only for something to go wrong, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek teases.

Almost everyone’s waiting at Owen’s (Rob Lowe) — T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein), Judd (Jim Parrack), Paul (Brian Michael Smith), Carlos (Rafael Silva), Mateo (Julian Works), and Nancy (Brianna Baker) — but among those missing is one important person: the guest of honor. “Cap, I hate to say it, but I think you’re going to have to put your salmon canapés back in the fridge,” Judd tells Owen. “This is a disaster,” the 126’s captain says. “Where is she?”

Marjan’s phone goes straight to voicemail, and it shouldn’t be because she doesn’t have service, nor should it should be an issue of whether she can hear on the road with her motorcycle helmet on. Judd reminds the others that she didn’t want a party, but Paul knows his best friend wouldn’t ghost them. And when Nancy suggests that she turned off her phone and is just taking the scenic route, Mateo can’t buy that.

“We’re talking about Firefox, Nancy,” he argues. “The woman never has her phone off, and she’s never late.” Owen agrees; she hasn’t been late once in three years. “Do we start calling hospitals?” T.K. worries. Judd has a better idea and calls Grace (Sierra McClain), who’s at work at the call center, to track her phone. Then Grace gives them even more reason to be concerned: Marjan last used her phone to call 9-1-1 twice. Both calls dropped. Watch the clip for more as the members of the 126 continue to worry and make plans to find their missing friend.

In “Road Kill,” on her way back to Austin, Marjan is in for the fight of her life when she is targeted by a killer.

9-1-1: Lone Star, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox