The final curtain call for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is almost here as the Prime Video original series prepares for its fifth season premiere beginning Friday, April 14. In anticipation, the streamer has released a new trailer, first-look images, and key art featuring the titular comedian.

After six years of shattering glass ceilings, the show will do it once more with a three-episode premiere followed by weekly installments through May 26 when the finale drops. As seen in the key art, below, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is stepping into the spotlight, but not without challenges as setbacks begin to diminish her confidence in the business.

In the trailer, above, viewers get a closer look at that struggle as Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s always dreamed of, only to discover that “closer than ever” is still so far away.

Along with being an epic, hilarious, and emotional final season for the beloved series and characters, the latest chapter also brings back some familiar faces as Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop return in the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series.

Also returning per first-look photos is Luke Kirby as Midge’s comedy mentor Lenny Bruce. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy will also see the return of Midge’s manager Suzie (Alex Borstein) alongside Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Rose (Marin Hinkle), Joel (Michael Zegen), Shirley (Caroline Aaron), and Moishe (Kevin Pollak). Additional Season 5 stars include Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Don’t miss the comedy unfolding in the trailer, above, and tune into the season premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when the show returns this April on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 14, Prime Video