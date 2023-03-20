‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Midge Inches Closer to Her Big Break in Final Season Trailer (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 More

The final curtain call for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is almost here as the Prime Video original series prepares for its fifth season premiere beginning Friday, April 14. In anticipation, the streamer has released a new trailer, first-look images, and key art featuring the titular comedian.

After six years of shattering glass ceilings, the show will do it once more with a three-episode premiere followed by weekly installments through May 26 when the finale drops. As seen in the key art, below, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) is stepping into the spotlight, but not without challenges as setbacks begin to diminish her confidence in the business.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Key art

(Credit: Prime Video)

In the trailer, above, viewers get a closer look at that struggle as Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s always dreamed of, only to discover that “closer than ever” is still so far away.

Rachel Brosnahan and Luke Kirby in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5

(Credit: Courtesy of Prime Video/Philippe Antonello)

Along with being an epic, hilarious, and emotional final season for the beloved series and characters, the latest chapter also brings back some familiar faces as Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop return in the Amy Sherman-Palladino-created series.

Also returning per first-look photos is Luke Kirby as Midge’s comedy mentor Lenny Bruce. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy will also see the return of Midge’s manager Suzie (Alex Borstein) alongside Abe (Tony Shalhoub), Rose (Marin Hinkle), Joel (Michael Zegen), Shirley (Caroline Aaron), and Moishe (Kevin Pollak). Additional Season 5 stars include Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph.

Which 'Gilmore Girls' Star Had the Best 'Maisel' Season 4 Cameo? (POLL)
Related

Which 'Gilmore Girls' Star Had the Best 'Maisel' Season 4 Cameo? (POLL)

Don’t miss the comedy unfolding in the trailer, above, and tune into the season premiere of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel when the show returns this April on Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Premiere, Friday, April 14, Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel where to stream

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Amy Sherman-Palladino

Caroline Aaron

Daniel Palladino

Jason Ralph

Kelly Bishop

Kevin Pollak

Luke Kirby

Marin Hinkle

Michael Zegen

Milo Ventimiglia

Rachel Brosnahan

Reid Scott

Tony Shalhoub

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Hayley De Sola Pinto in Below Deck - Season 10
1
‘Below Deck’ Star Hayley De Sola Pinto on Season 10 Fights, Flings & Captain Lee
Stephanie Reddick and Lance Reddick
2
Lance Reddick’s Wife Says the Actor Was ‘Taken From Us Far Too Soon’
Luciane Buchanan, Gabriel Basso - 'The Night Agent'
3
‘The Night Agent’ Boss on Gabriel Basso’s ‘Badass’ Turn in FBI Drama
David Koresh - 'Waco American Apocalypse'
4
‘Waco: American Apocalypse’ Reflects on Texas Tragedy 30 Years Later
Ali Wong and Steven Yeun
5
‘BEEF’: Ali Wong & Steven Yeun Got Stress Hives From Netflix Series