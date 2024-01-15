Fans React to ‘Martin’ Reunion at Emmys With Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell & More

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II at the Emmys
Emmys
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Emmys honored several different shows throughout its broadcast, but one stirred up quite a few questions as the cast of Martin reunited to celebrate the show’s legacy and present the award for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Sitting in a recreation of their set, Maritn Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II, who starred as Martin, Gina, Pam, and Cole in the comedy that aired from 1992 to 1997, got into the spirit of the awards with a silly bit.

“We finally about to get an Emmy!” Payne II rejoiced as the stars sat around the set recreation. “Yeah, we gettin’ our Emmy tonight. As a matter of fact, I’ve got my speech on deck too, all ready to go,” he added, pulling a paper out of his pocket. But Campbell and Arnold were quick to clear things up.

“Carl, we’re not winning an Emmy tonight,” Campbell noted. “Please, sit your butt down,” she requested. Arnold backed her up, adding, “Carl, we’re presenting an award, not being presented with one, knucklehead…”

“We should have won an Emmy during our run!” Campbell acknowledged as the cast griped over never being nominated. Win or lose, though, their reunion stirred up quite a lot of thoughts online, particularly around Lawrence’s stage presence. Many pointed to the stroke he suffered in 1999 as the culprit for his mannerisms.

Scroll down for some of their reactions to Emmy’s appearance, and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

 

