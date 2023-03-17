Lance Reddick Dies: ‘The Wire’ & ‘Bosch’ Star Was 60

Lance Reddick, star for his role in the hit series The Wire and the popular action movie franchise John Wick, has died at 60 years old.

The actor was found in his Studio City home on Friday, March 17, around 9:30 AM by law enforcement, according to TMZ.

Reddick had been in the middle of doing a press tour for the latest John Wick 4 film in which he reprised his role as Charon and was scheduled to guest appear next week on Kelly Clarkson’s show.

Outside of John Wick, the Oz alum is best known for playing fictional Baltimore Police Department officer Cedrick Daniels on the hit HBO series The Wire, appearing in all five seasons.

He’s known for other television works like Fringe, Lost, Castlevania, Resident Evil, and Bosch, where he played Los Angeles city councilman Irvin Irving. He’s also made several big screen appearances in films like Godzilla Vs. Kong and Angel Has Fallen.

Lance also had a few upcoming projects in the works. He depicts the Greek god Zeus in the upcoming Disney+ series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.