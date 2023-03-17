Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Dancing with the Stars is about to go through another big hosting change, with Tyra Banks stepping back from her duties as the sole emcee following a three-season run with the gig. This leaves fans to wonder, who will step up in her place, and could it possibly be a returning host like Tom Bergeron?

The news about her exit comes as somewhat of a surprise considering the recruitment of Banks was meant to refresh the competition series that originally aired on ABC and now streams live on Disney+.

Banks shared details with TMZ, saying to the outlet, “I feel it’s really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes.” She went on to add, “I think it’s time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor… from the ballroom to the boardroom.”

Banks boarded the show in 2020, taking over the hosting position left behind by Bergeron and former contestant-turned-co-host Erin Andrews after they were both let go from the job in July 2020, just days before Banks’ takeover was announced. Although it was reported that they were exiting, ABC’s statement at the time indicated that Bergeron and Andrews’ departure had to do with a new “creative direction” the show was taking.

Now, as the show stands poised for a new host, it will be interesting to see who the dance competition chooses. A fresh face or an old favorite? Fans of the long-running show certainly have an attachment to Bergeron and in a time when familiarity and nostalgia are hot commodities, it wouldn’t be shocking to speculate about a return, but we want to hear from our readers. Do you think Dancing with the Stars should bring back Tom Bergeron as host? Let us know your answer in the poll, below, and sound off in the comments section.

