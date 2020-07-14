Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Exit 'Dancing With the Stars' for Season 29

Dancing With the Stars is going to look different when Season 29 premieres, and not just because of any new guidelines in place for the health and safety of all involved.

Host Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews will not be returning to the ABC dance competition series next season. The news first broke Monday (July 13) night when Bergeron tweeted, "Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me" Monday night. "It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he continued. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Then, ABC and BBC Studios released a statement confirming his departure and revealing that Andrews won't be returning either due to the show's "new creative direction."

"Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success," the statement reads.

"Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom," it continues, "Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

Bergeron, a two-time Emmy Award-winner, hosted DWTS since the beginning, with Andrews joining him in Season 18.

Season 29 is scheduled to be part of ABC's fall lineup — whenever that may be — and The Bachelorette's Kaitlyn Bristowe is set to be part of the cast. Another former Bachelorette, Hannah Brown, won the Mirrorball Trophy in Season 28.

Stay tuned as ABC reveals more of the "new creative direction" DWTS will take in the upcoming season.

