‘The Great British Baking Show’ Names Alison Hammond as Matt Lucas’ Replacement

The Great British Baking Show has found its new co-host as television presenter Alison Hammond is set to take over from the departing Matt Lucas for the upcoming 14th season.

Hammond confirmed the news on social media on Friday (March 17) morning, sharing a video of herself in cake form taking part in a fake press conference.

“I’m joining the Great British Bake Off; I’m so very excited,” Hammond said in the clip. “As you can see, all my colleagues are absolutely speechless,” she joked as the camera turned to the cake versions of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and her co-host Noel Fielding. “We’re so very happy, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Hammond first appeared on British TV screens as a contestant on Big Brother (UK) in 2002, becoming a fan favorite despite her short stint on the show. From there, she became a beloved presenter, best known for hosting the ITV daytime show This Morning, where she has been part of several viral interviews. One particularly memorable interview came with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 2017, which you can watch below.

She has also previously appeared on a celebrity version of The Great British Baking Show for Stand Up To Cancer in 2020.

“Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely !! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you,” Fielding commented on Instagram.

“Huge congratulations Alison, you will be magnificent and I can’t wait for your infectious laugh to be ringing through the tent,” Leith wrote.

“See you on the tent, welcome,” Hollywood added.

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said of Hammond’s casting, “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

Former co-host Lucas announced his exit from the series in December 2022, stating, “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way to spend my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three [seasons] and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”