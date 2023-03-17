‘The Great British Baking Show’ Names Alison Hammond as Matt Lucas’ Replacement

Martin Holmes
Comments
Alison Hammond and Matt Lucas
Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images; John Phillips/Getty Images

The Great British Bake Off

 More

The Great British Baking Show has found its new co-host as television presenter Alison Hammond is set to take over from the departing Matt Lucas for the upcoming 14th season.

Hammond confirmed the news on social media on Friday (March 17) morning, sharing a video of herself in cake form taking part in a fake press conference.

“I’m joining the Great British Bake Off; I’m so very excited,” Hammond said in the clip. “As you can see, all my colleagues are absolutely speechless,” she joked as the camera turned to the cake versions of judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and her co-host Noel Fielding. “We’re so very happy, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Hammond first appeared on British TV screens as a contestant on Big Brother (UK) in 2002, becoming a fan favorite despite her short stint on the show. From there, she became a beloved presenter, best known for hosting the ITV daytime show This Morning, where she has been part of several viral interviews. One particularly memorable interview came with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in 2017, which you can watch below.

She has also previously appeared on a celebrity version of The Great British Baking Show for Stand Up To Cancer in 2020.

“Congratulations and Welcome to the tent lovely !! We are gonna have an absolute blast together. I can’t wait. I’m buzzing. Two naughty kids together :) x x x.x The bakers will love you,” Fielding commented on Instagram.

“Huge congratulations Alison, you will be magnificent and I can’t wait for your infectious laugh to be ringing through the tent,” Leith wrote.

“See you on the tent, welcome,” Hollywood added.

'The Great British Baking Show' Boss Responds to Complaints About Season 13
Related

'The Great British Baking Show' Boss Responds to Complaints About Season 13

Channel 4’s Chief Content Officer Ian Katz said of Hammond’s casting, “Alison is much loved, effortlessly funny and the owner of the best laugh in Britain. She was a huge hit when she appeared on Celebrity Bake Off and we’re thrilled to have her back in the tent.”

Former co-host Lucas announced his exit from the series in December 2022, stating, “It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way to spend my summers, but it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects. So, after three [seasons] and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else.”

The Great British Baking Show, Streaming, Netflix

The Great British Bake Off - Netflix

The Great British Bake Off where to stream

The Great British Bake Off

Alison Hammond

Matt Lucas

Noel Fielding

Paul Hollywood

Prue Leith

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Days of Our Lives - Krisitian Alfonso
1
Kristian Alfonso Previews Bo & Hope’s ‘DAYS’ Returns
Eric Szmanda in 'CSI: Vegas'
2
‘CSI: Vegas’ Boss Previews Greg’s ‘Fantastic’ Reunion With Catherine
Carter Redwood, Jeremy Sisto, Luke Kleintank, and Heida Reed in 'FBI: International'
3
‘FBI’ Global Crossover Details: Who’s Heading to Italy?
Keri Russell in Netflix's The Diplomat
4
Keri Russell Tries to Stop a War & Save Her Marriage in Netflix’s ‘The Diplomat’
Hisham Tawfiq and Diego Klattenhoff in 'The Blacklist'
5
No Onion Rings for Ressler in ‘The Blacklist’ Episode 200 Sneak Peek