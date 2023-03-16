‘The Diplomat’: Keri Russell Tries to Stop a War and Save Her Marriage in Netflix Drama

Keri Russell (The Americans) means business in upcoming political drama The Diplomat, which is set to premiere on Thursday, April 20, 2023, on Netflix.

Created by Debora Cahn (Homeland), the series centers around Kate Wyler (Russell), the new U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom. As war is brewing on one continent and boiling over on another, Kate will have to diffuse international crises, forge strategic alliances in London, and adjust to her new place in the spotlight. All this while at the same time trying to survive her marriage to fellow career diplomat Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell).

The series also stars David Gyasi (Carnival Row), Ali Ahn (Billions), Rory Kinnear (Years and Years), and Ato Essandoh (Altered Carbon). Guest stars include Celia Imrie, Michael McKean, Nana Mensah, T’Nia Miller, and Miguel Sandoval.

Speaking to Tudum.com, Cahn said of the show, “[it is] about the transcendence and torture of long-term relationships. It’s hard to keep a relationship going, be it a marriage or a military alliance. We change, the world changes, and yet we want these relationships to go on forever. It’s a show about a bunch of good people doing their best to keep their global and personal partnerships intact without killing each other.”

She added, “In the world of diplomacy, you’re dealing with a lot of rule-bound, protocol-driven behavior, but underneath all that, these are people who sweat, and spill coffee on their clothes, and forget the name of the person they’re talking to. All of that is always bubbling under the grandeur and majesty of working with heads of state.”

The eight-episode series is executive produced by Cahn, Janice Williams, Simon Cellan Jones, and Russell. Dan Toland serves as producer.

The Diplomat, Premieres, Thursday, April 20, Netflix