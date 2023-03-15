When it comes to DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse, the preschool series is chock-full of fantastic tunes perfect for the whole family.

And Season 7, which arrives Monday, March 20 with seven 22-minute episodes, is sure to deliver even more catchy songs as viewers gear up for a “cat-tastic” season filled with planes, trains, and kitty balloons as Gabby (Laila Lockhart) and friends set off on all new travel adventures across land, sea, and sky.

Whether they’re in-flight with DJ Catnip (Eduardo Franco), on a cruise with MerCat (Secunda Wood), on a train ride with Kitty Fairy (Tara Strong), or floating around in Baby Box’s (Maggie Lowe) hot air balloon, anything is possible inside Gabby’s Dollhouse. For those less familiar with the series, Gabby’s Dollhouse was created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and is a mixed-media show that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters.

Debuting back in January 2021, Gabby’s Dollhouse has made it onto the Netflix daily product Top 10 Kids list in 89 countries and in less than two years, the show’s grown to become the number one preschool toy license in the United States. In February 2022, Netflix ordered 20 additional episodes following the release of Season 4, bringing the show’s overall episode order to 60.

Considering what excitement lies ahead, we’re looking back on the music that has remained stuck in our brains over the past few years, ranging from the Gabby’s Dollhouse theme song to boppier tunes from the likes of DJ Catnip and Cakey Cat (Juliet Donefeld). Here, get a peek into the songs we love most from Gabby’s Dollhouse so far, and share your favorites in the comments section, below.

“Hey Gabby”

DJ Catnip – Cat of the Day Song”

“Cakey Cat – Cat of the Day Song”

“Dance Like a Gabby Cat (Dance Remix)”

“A Friend Like You”

“Ride”

“Roll With It”

Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 7 Premiere, Monday, March 20, Netflix