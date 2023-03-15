John Mulaney Sets Latest Stand-Up Special ‘Baby J’ at Netflix

Get ready to laugh because Netflix has officially set a premiere date for John Mulaney‘s next stand-up special, John Mulaney: Baby J.

The Emmy-winning comedian, writer, and actor teams up with the streamer once more for this latest event premiering globally on Tuesday, April 25. Mulaney previously presented the comedy specials The Comeback Kid and Kid Gorgeous on Netflix and in 2019, his variety special John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch arrived.

This latest special was directed by Alex Timbers with music by David Byrne. Meanwhile, the event was filmed at the Boston Symphony Hall where Mulaney performed in February 2023. In anticipation of the special’s arrival, Netflix also unveiled two new photos of Mulaney onstage for the set.

Along with his stand-up and live-action specials, Mulaney has voiced more than one character on the platform’s raunchy adult animated comedy Big Mouth since its debut in 2017. He has also done voice work on the show’s spinoff Human Resources which is also animated like Big Mouth.

Mulaney’s best known for his work on Saturday Night Live where he worked as a writer. In the years since his exit from the NBC sketch comedy series, Mulaney has guest-hosted the long-running show five times, becoming a member of the five-timer club in his last appearance.

Stay tuned for his next comedy special when John Mulaney: Baby J arrives on Netflix this spring and keep an eye out for additional details as we approach the premiere date.

John Mulaney: Baby J, Comedy Special Premiere, Tuesday, April 25, Netflix