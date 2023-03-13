This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy! has been enjoying its latest ongoing winner Stephen Webb who played for a chance to win his fifth game in the competition against new players academic tutor Karen, and grocery specialist Roy.

Over the course of four games, data scientist Stephen has won $100,881 and as he stepped up to the podium once more for the March 13 episode, he played for a chance to win once more and boost his earnings. So, was he victorious?

Stephen Webb was indeed successful once again, earning over $38,400 across Jeopardy!, Double Jeopardy!, and Final Jeopardy! rounds for a grand total of $139,281. The remarkable win came as a result of Webb knowing the Final Jeopardy! answer for which he wagered double his winnings for a chance to get ahead.

Luckily, the chance paid off as he was the only one to offer the correct response. In the category of literature, Webb and his fellow players were presented with the statement, “A 2006 book was titled The Poem That Changed America: this Fifty Years Later” The correct response was “Howl,” giving Webb a chance to continue his streak as the latest week of Jeopardy! gets underway.

Could he be the next Matt Amodio or James Holzhauer? Only time will tell, but the player doesn’t seem to shy away from big bets for the sake of saving himself. Fans certainly had a lot of feelings as they took to social media to share opinions on Stephen’s gameplay overseen by current host Ken Jennings.

See what they had to say, below, and don’t miss Webb take on another round of gameplay tomorrow.

