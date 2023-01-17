‘Only Murders in the Building’: Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Cast

Only Murders in the Building is getting even more star-studded for its third season at Hulu as Meryl Streep joins the stacked ensemble for its upcoming chapter.

The actress joins previously announced Season 3 recruit Paul Rudd who appeared in the Season 2 finale as the show’s next victim. Streep’s casting was revealed on the Only Murders in the Building social media channels via star Selena Gomez. Gomez spoke to fans directly in a video recorded by the actress who plays one-third of the fan-favorite comedy mystery’s main trio.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Paul Rudd, and- MERYL STREEP. Only Murders in the Building Season 3 🎬 #OMITB pic.twitter.com/kO1wGvLsMv — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) January 17, 2023

“Hey guys, we’re on set,” she greets viewers before revealing they’re filming for Season 3. “The gang’s back,” she adds before panning the camera around the room, revealing Steve Martin, Martin Short, Andrea Martin, and Paul Rudd. As Gomez’s video continues, she says, “could this honestly get any better?”

“I do think it could get a little bit better,” Rudd says before Gomez pans the camera back to her, and Meryl Streep pops up from behind the couch. The addition will surely excite viewers who have eagerly been binging the acclaimed series since its debut in 2021. Along with the video reveal, Steve Martin shared a sweet black-and-white photo, as seen above, of himself with Streep, Rudd, Short, and Gomez with the caption, “The filming of Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building has begun! A cast to dream of.”

Details on Streep’s role have yet to be revealed, but the photos and videos confirm the Oscar-winning actress‘s involvement with the streaming series. Streep’s role marks a mini-reunion for her and Steve Martin, who previously starred together in the 2009 Nancy Meyers movie, It’s Complicated, in which he played her love interest.

Stay tuned for more on Streep’s role as Only Murders in the Building continues to take shape at Hulu.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere, TBA, Hulu