Let’s go, Ms. Teagues! Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson will host Saturday Night Live on April 1, marking her hosting debut on the venerated NBC show.

SNL announced the news on Twitter, adding that Lil Yachty will be that episode’s musical guest in the Grammy-nominated rapper’s own SNL debut.

Brunson, of course, is no stranger to comedy, as the creator and star of Abbott Elementary, a hit sitcom for ABC.

But she’s also no stranger to sketch comedy: Before Abbott, Brunson starred in the first season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show.

Her other TV credits include roles in Miracle Workers, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Party Down, and History of the World: Part II. She also had voice roles in Magical Girl Friendship Squad, Lazor Wulf, Big Mouth, and Harley Quinn.

Brunson’s upcoming SNL turn is just the latest feather in her cap: For her Abbott work, the 33-year-old has won an Emmy, a Golden Globe, an NAACP Image Award, a Film Independent Spirit Award, a Television Critics Association Award, three Black Reel Awards, and — with her costars — a SAG Award.

The only possible damper on Brunson’s SNL hosting gig is that it could coincide with a boycott by the show’s post-production editors. Amid contract disputes with NBC Universal over pay and health benefits, the editors — represented by the Motion Picture Editors Guild — will go on strike unless a new agreement is reached before April 1.

Other celebs who have made their SNL hosting debut so far in Season 48 include The Banshees of Inisherin star Brendan Gleeson, rapper Megan Thee Stallion, Nope star Keke Palmer, Elvis actor Austin Butler, The White Lotus player Aubrey Plaza, The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal, Wednesday breakout Jenna Ortega, and even NFL star Travis Kielce.

