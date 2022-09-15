Quinta Brunson Gets Her Revenge on Jimmy Kimmel (VIDEO)

Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson got her own back on Jimmy Kimmel after his “dumb comedy bit” upstaged her Emmy Award acceptance speech on Monday, September 12.

Appearing on Wednesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brunson interrupted the late-night host’s opening monologue to finish her speech. “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45-seconds to do an acceptance speech?” she asked Kimmel. “And then you get less time because somebody does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?”

“I have heard of that,” said Kimmel before handing the stage over to Brunson so she could finish the speech that got abruptly cut off on Monday evening.

Emmy winner @QuintaBrunson takes some time out of Jimmy’s monologue to finish her acceptance speech… pic.twitter.com/phPtS6CdsW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) September 15, 2022

The controversial moment came when Brunson won the award for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series. Before she went up to collect the trophy, Will Arnett dragged a “dead” Kimmel out onto the stage, where he remained throughout Brunson’s speech. Many viewers saw this as disrespectful to Brunson, who was receiving her first-ever Emmy.

“I feel like I just saw you. Congratulations on your Emmy. I missed it. How did it go?” Kimmel quipped on Wednesday as Brunson joined him on the sofa. He went on to describe the skit and apologized for taking away from the sitcom star’s big moment.

“And then people said I stole your moment, and maybe I did, and I’m sorry I did do that,” he stated. “Also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

“Jimmy let me just say thank you,” Brunson responded. “It’s very kind of you to say that. Honestly, I was in such a moment of having a good time. I won my first Emmy! I was up there like, you know, happy! And I was wrapped up in the moment, just having a good time. I didn’t see any of that… honestly, I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time.”