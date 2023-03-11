The Oscars ‘Last of Us’ Finale, ‘Spy Among Friends,’ Jenna Ortega on ‘SNL’

ABC/Matt Sayles

The Oscars

8/7c

SUNDAY: Jimmy Kimmel hosts the movie industry’s most revered night of celebration from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, with funky sci-fi action-comedy hybrid Everything Everywhere All at Once poised to win several top awards, including Best Picture and Lead Actress, though Michelle Yeoh is in a tight contest against two-time winner Cate Blanchett of Tár. Among the entertainment highlights, Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lenny Kravitz headlines the “In Memoriam” segment, and look for the audience to get out of their seats when RRR’s rousing “Naatu Naatu” hits the stage. But can anything halt the awards show’s ratings slide? In a sign of the times, there’s an unusual amount of original programming airing Sunday night, when in the past rival networks would go dark against the one-time behemoth.

HBO

The Last of Us

Season Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: Likely to steal some of Oscar’s remaining thunder, the hit post-apocalyptic thriller reaches its destination in the season finale. But it’s hardly the end of the road for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and his human cargo, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), to whom he’s forged as strong a protective connection as that between The Mandalorian (Pascal’s other big TV role) and Grogu “Baby Yoda.” HBO has, no surprise, renewed The Last of Us for a second season, and we already can’t wait.

A Spy Among Friends

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Billions’ Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) are well cast in an absorbingly cerebral six-part docudrama hinging on one of the greatest spy scandals of the 20th century. Pearce is the charming Kim Philby, who shocks the nation—and on a more personal level, his best friend, fellow intelligence agent Nicholas Elliott (Lewis)—when he’s exposed as a double-agent for the Soviet Union in the early 1960s. Flashbacks depict their friendship, which began some 20 years earlier during WWII, while the meat of the drama involves their fateful meeting in Beirut, from where Philby defected, casting suspicion on Elliott’s possible role in aiding the escape. This is a John le Carré story played out on the actual world stage.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: As Wednesday Addams, her spastic prom dance was a viral sensation. She’s currently packing them in movie theaters as one of the heroines in the rebooted Scream VI franchise. With that kind of pop-cultural buzz, it was only a matter of time before Jenna Ortega would be tapped as guest host for the sketch-comedy showcase. Musical guest is The 1975, making their second appearance.

INSIDE WEEKEND TV: