Oh, they’re just girls in the wilderness.

The beginning of the Yellowjackets Season 2 trailer, which marks the release of Florence + The Machine’s cover of “Just a Girl” (inspired by the show), says it all: “Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness. It was beautiful. But it was also violent and misunderstood and it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived.”

“The whole time, there was some darkness out there,” adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) says. “I thought we left it there when we were rescued, but now I realize, we brought it back with us,” according to adult Lottie (Simone Kessell).

Among the highlights of the trailer: adult Taissa’s (Tawny Cypress) creepy reflection in the mirror; adult Shauna (Melanie Lynskey) facing a police investigation and questions from her daughter after killing Adam last season; and the teens looking for ways to survive the winter in the wilderness and their eerie “we hear the wilderness and it hears us” chant.

Watch the trailer above for much more both timelines, including Lauren Ambrose as adult Van and Elijah Wood as citizen detective Walter with adult Misty (Christina Ricci), adult Shauna with a gun, and the teens back from the wilderness and facing questions from reporters.

Yellowjackets Season 2 returns on Friday, March 24, on demand and streaming for all Showtime subscribers. It will make its on-air debut on Sunday, March 26, at 9/8c.

Florence + The Machine’s cover of No Doubt’s 1995 song is now available to download and stream. “I’m such a huge fan of Yellowjackets and this era of music, and this song especially had a huge impact on me growing up, so I was thrilled to be asked to interpret it in a ‘deeply unsettling’ way for the show,” said Florence Welch in a statement. “We tried to really add some horror elements to this iconic song to fit the tone of the show. And as someone who’s first musical love was pop punk and Gwen Stefani it was a dream job.”

Yellowjackets tells the saga of high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash, both in the immediate aftermath deep in the remote northern wilderness and their lives nearly 25 years later. Season 2 picks up two months after teen Jackie’s (Ella Purnell) death.

“In the face of their deepening hunger and fear, the tension among our Yellowjackets has only grown worse. The harsh conditions of winter are intensifying by the day, and the psyches of our survivors are deteriorating just as fast,” Showtime teases. “Threatened by the darkness of the wilderness — and the haunting memories of it in the present — our former state champs will be forced to make impossible decisions. As they confront the horrible truth of what survival entails, the real nightmare for each of them will be to figure out who they are — and what they are willing to sacrifice in order to stay alive.”

The drama also stars Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole, and Kevin Alves. It is executive produced by creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and fellow showrunner Jonathan Lisco. Drew Comins of Creative Engine serves as executive producer along with Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson, and Karyn Kusama (who directed the pilot).

Yellowjackets, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 26, 9/8c, Showtime (Friday, March 24, On Demand and Streaming)