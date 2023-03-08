Which Era the ‘History of the World: Part II’ Cast Would (And Wouldn’t) Visit (VIDEO)

Hulu’s sequel to Mel Brooks’ iconic film takes us through different periods of human history, so, of course, TV Insider took the opportunity to ask the cast of History of the World: Part II — all parts are now streaming — some fun historical questions.

What resulted, as the stars shared their favorite historical era and the historical figures with whom they’d love to share an hour, answered both serious and more on the humorous side, but all with some great reasoning behind them.

“The ’20s are fun,” Zazie Beetz remarked, but then Josh Gad interrupted to specify the 2020s. Beetz went with it — “Yes, 2023 has been really great so far” — before turning back to the 1920s, explaining, “I think I always have to be like aesthetically because I’m like, I’m not trying to give birth in 1920, I’m not trying to be Black in 1920, I’m not trying to be a woman in 1920.”

Among Jay Ellis’ choices was one that would take him back in time to Egypt. “I would love to go back to watch a pyramid be built,” he shared, leading to one of his costars saying he could tell him all about that.

Wanda Sykes chose the ’70s, adding, “I can’t go back further than that. It’s not good times.” And Ike Barinholtz‘s pick wasn’t too far off from then. “You have to just remember that before 1967, everyone smelled terrible,” he said.

Watch the full video above for more from the stars, including on their picks — such as who thinks “we peaked” from 1992-1999 — and which historical figures Sykes and Barinholtz would like to spend time with (and why).

History of the World: Part II, Streaming now, Hulu