How ‘History of the World: Part II’ Finally Came Together (VIDEO)

In the words of the late great Madeline Kahn‘s Empress Nympho, “YESSSSSS!”

After 40 years, the classic satire that is Mel Brooks‘ History of the World: Part 1 has finally birthed a follow-up befitting its legendary status. Not only in laughs but in sheer casting magic. Like the feature film, which starred icons of comedy like the aforementioned Kahn, Gregory Hines, Cloris Leachman, Dom Deluise, and Sid Caesar, Hulu’s sequel series History of the World: Part II is running over with famous faces from, well, modern times. Literally, everyone is in this thing.

In addition to Josh Gad, Zazie Beetz, and Jay Ellis, who sat down with us to talk about the project, there’s a cast list of historic proportions. Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Lauren Lapkus, Jenifer Lewis, Poppy Liu, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Jack Black, Jason Alexander, Ayo Edebiri, Fred Armisen, Margaret Cho, Arturo Castro, Colton Dunn, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Finesse Mitchell, Natalie Morales, Adam Pally, Lennon Parham, Rob Riggle, Matt Rogers, Paul Scheer, Jessica St. Clair, Michaela Watkins, Kym Whitley, and Casey Wilson are just a few of the jokesters you’ll spot in the eight-episode, four-night event kicking off Monday, March 6. Even Andy Cohen and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Crystal Kung Minkoff pop up for a bit that may be the weirdest reunion Bravo has hosted (until this season’s Vanderpump Rules get-together goes down!).

Fittingly, the entire thing has been brought to us by equally excellent comedic forces. Brooks himself writes and executive produces the series along with The Mindy Project vet David Stassen, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and Ike Barinholtz, who admits that it was intimidating at first to take on such a monolith of sight gags, history lessons, and cultural jabs. “[But] because Mel was part of it and gave us guidelines and advice and love, it was a little less daunting.” he offered. “We felt like we had the Godfather’s blessing.”

For Stassen, the experience has been a dream come true, having spent the last two years working with one of his comedy idols. “I have been getting chills all day just saying his name,” he admitted during our recent chat. Hopefully, Hulu will get to it and announce a second season, because we bet that would warm him up.

History of the World, Part II, Two-Episode Series Premiere, Monday, March 6, Hulu (Two Episodes Daily Through March 9)