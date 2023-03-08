‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Drops Big News About New Launch

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Ken Jennings is back as host of Jeopardy! on Friday, March 10, after the culmination of the show’s High School Reunion Tournament which has been fronted by Mayim Bialik. That’s good news for those viewers who have been missing the main tournament where the reigning champion before the break was Stephen Webb, who will be returning to face two new challengers on Friday.

Jennings will then host the show through April 28 before Bialik returns on May 1 to see the long-running quiz show through to its summer recess and the end of the current season. As for what happens when Jeopardy! returns for its landmark 40th season in the fall, nothing has been officially announced yet by the show’s bosses.

While he has been on hiatus Jennings has been busy with new launches away from Jeopardy! And now he is sharing details of his latest big new special project with fans.

In a tweet to his official account, Jennings revealed he has produced an audio book for kids. “Ken Jennings’ Junior Genius Guides: Greek Mythology” has just been released on @Audible and is the first in a series of seven from the Jeopardy! icon. “Read by me!” he proudly told his followers.

The first Junior Genius audiobook, GREEK MYTHOLOGY, is out on @Audible today, read by me! And you can pre-order all seven books at https://t.co/fHOvZMvBg4 pic.twitter.com/G7cRG7UVg8 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 8, 2023

Jennings has been a busy bee away from the TV studios. On March 4 he unveiled another book he has written which is set to be published this summer.

“Exciting announcement: my new book comes out in June!” he wrote on Twitter. “It’s a travel guide to the afterlife, from ancient Egypt, all the way up to The Good Place. So you might want to order it soon, JUST IN CASE.”

Exciting announcement: my new book comes out in June! It’s a travel guide to the afterlife, from ancient Egypt all the way up to The Good Place. So you might want to order it soon, JUST IN CASE. https://t.co/Js4Bxqtaz9 — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 4, 2023

Meanwhile, Jennings has also been having fun telling fans what he does when he is not hosting Jeopardy!

“I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa.” he quipped on Twitter.

I go into one of those freezer cases from the Alien movies when Mayim is hosting, and vice versa. https://t.co/KQS1cvr59s — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) March 4, 2023



That sparked some wild reactions from followers who commented on Jennings’ Twitter account. Some got creative having a laugh at the thought of Ken getting put on ice, while others almost inevitably took the opportunity to say how much they missed him hosting the show.

So do you share this cryochamber or do you and Mayim have your own units?

(Asking for a friend) — Doug Hughes (parody account) (@Doug_E_Fresh_11) March 4, 2023

It’s not a competition, and I won’t disparage anyone here, but I REALLY REALLY miss your hosting of Jeopardy. — Sandy Hall (@Sandysue24) March 4, 2023

We miss you!! Can’t wait til you are back. @Jeopardy Someone needs to stop the madness of two hosts. Look no further than season one of American Idol to know it doesn’t work. You are the Ryan Seacrest in this comparison. ❤️ — Barbinct (@barbinct) March 4, 2023

Understood. I go into mourning when Mayim is hosting, so there’s that. — Gordon Vincent ♥️💜💙 #Ratified🐀 (He/Him) (@khereva) March 4, 2023

Jeopardy! Weekdays, check local listings